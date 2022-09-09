ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
soultracks.com

First Listen: R&B legend Lenny Williams has the "Weekday Blues"

(September 10, 2022) Lenny Williams has been making great music for over four decades now and, at age 77, shows no sign of slowing down. We first heard him back in the day as the lead singer for Tower of Power, but that was just the beginning, as he put together a career's worth of hits, including the now classic "Cause I Love You."
The Independent

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died, age 87

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, has died. He was 87. Lewis is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits like “The In Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The trio’s first record in 1956 was “Ramsey Lewis and the Gentlemen of Swing.” Lewis died Monday in his sleep at his Chicago home, according to his son, Bobby Lewis.“He was...
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Pop Hits by the Beatles

In “The Beatles: Get Back,” the 2021 documentary produced by New Zealand film director Peter Jackson and released by Disney+, viewers are treated to a rare glimpse into the creative interactions among the members of a rock ‘n roll band widely considered be one of the most influential of all time – a feat made […]
Rolling Stone

Penny Lane Dreams of ‘Morocco’ in Latest Song From ‘Almost Famous’ Musical

Penny Lane’s Moroccan dream gets the full song treatment in the latest offering from the upcoming Almost Famous musical.  The tender tune is led by Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny in the upcoming adaptation, with a few contribution from Casey Likes, who plays William Miller. Over acoustic guitar and dreamy piano, Pfeiffer shares her desire to leave everything behind and venture to Morocco with William by her side: “Why be stuck when there’s motion/Gotta move before it’s too late/So fly yourself cross the ocean/And turn your good into great,” Pfeiffer sings. “Morocco” is the third single to be shared from the...
BET

All About Maurice, Pt. 2

Crystal Hayslett talks about channeling her inner Fatima during an intense fight scene in a sweltering parking garage. My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr. Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor.
Loudwire

16 of the Most Political Rock + Metal Bands

Politics and popular music go hand in hand. For instance, you have the economic and racial hardships of early 20th century blues, the anti-war protests of ‘60s folk and the anti-colonialist outlook of ‘70s and ‘80s reggae. Plus, some genres – such as punk and hip-hop – are intrinsically political.
Collider

‘Theater of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog Mixes Poetry with Science in Exploration of the Brain | TIFF 2022

As a documentarian, Werner Herzog often seems led by his curiosities rather than by any specific structure or concrete purpose. For a film like Grizzly Man, having a clear focus and direct narrative to tell felt like an oddity in his documentary work, whereas films like Encounters at the End of the World and Cave of Forgotten Dreams were more directed by Herzog’s interest at the time. At times, this can make Herzog’s documentaries feel disjointed, yet in the case of Theatre of Thought, that inquisitive nature becomes an advantage to Herzog’s exploration of the human mind and the incredible leaps in research on the brain.
The Independent

At 50, TV's ‘The Waltons’ still stirs fans’ love, nostalgia

The Rev. Matt Curry’s parents were children of the Great Depression, just like “The Waltons” — the beloved TV family whose prime-time series premiered 50 years ago.When Curry was growing up on a farm in northern Texas, his carpenter father and teacher mother often argued playfully over who had a poorer childhood.“The Depression was the seminal time of their lives — the time that was about family and survival and making it through,” said Curry, now a 59-year-old Presbyterian pastor in Owensboro, Kentucky. “My dad used to talk about how his dad would go work out of town and send...
The Guardian

Róise & Frank review – a shaggy-dog story with easy Irish charm

You’d need a shard of ice in your heart not to be charmed even just a little by this eccentric Irish-language comedy: a warm-hearted tale about a woman who believes that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her dead husband. It’s a family film, though I suspect teenagers – and the smutty-minded (I confess to being one of them) – will smirk at the one-woman-and-her-dog bedroom scenes.
Stereogum

Cold Mega – “Swingin’ The Dog”

Justice Tripp is notorious for leading the massively influential Baltimore hardcore band Trapped Under Ice. For the post decade or so, he’s also been the driving force behind Angel Du$t, a band that’s continued to change and evolve over the years. More recently, Tripp introduced a new solo project called Cold Mega, and he released his self-titled Cold Mega debut album earlier this year. Tripp has already followed that album with a new song.
