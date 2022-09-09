As a documentarian, Werner Herzog often seems led by his curiosities rather than by any specific structure or concrete purpose. For a film like Grizzly Man, having a clear focus and direct narrative to tell felt like an oddity in his documentary work, whereas films like Encounters at the End of the World and Cave of Forgotten Dreams were more directed by Herzog’s interest at the time. At times, this can make Herzog’s documentaries feel disjointed, yet in the case of Theatre of Thought, that inquisitive nature becomes an advantage to Herzog’s exploration of the human mind and the incredible leaps in research on the brain.

