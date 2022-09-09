Read full article on original website
Related
The Ethereum Merge Can Change Corporate Perceptions
As the Ethereum Merge draws nearer, there is an inevitable build-up of hype and excitement, with a sprinkling of fear and doubt, not to mention some confusion and misconceptions. What Will Happen during the Merge?. At the time of the Merge, which is estimated to occur on September 15th, Ethereum...
Weekly Crypto Outflows Reach $63 Million
Last week, crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to jump above key price levels. However, the recent spike was not enough to change market sentiment as institutional investors pulled out almost $63 million from digital asset products. According to the weekly digital asset fund flows report by CoinShares, Ethereum...
Active Bitcoin Addresses Hit the Highest Level in Three Months
Amid a sharp price jump, Bitcoin, the world’s most dominant digital currency, has witnessed a spike in address activity during the past few days. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of active BTC addresses (7-day Moving Average) touched 55,817 on 13 September 2022, which is the highest level in three months.
1,199 Ethereum Addresses Hold at Least 10,000 ETH
Amid price volatility, the overall number of large Ethereum addresses has increased in the past few days. According to Glassnode’s recent data, 1,199 ETH addresses now hold at least 10k coins, which is the highest level in four months. The “number of Ethereum addresses holding 10k+ coins just reached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEC Charges Chicago Crypto Capital for Illegally Selling BXY Tokens
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has brought charges against the crypto broker , Chicago Crypto Capital, its owner Brian Amoah, and two former salesmen, Darcas Oliver Young and Elbert 'Al' Elliott, for defrauding investors by offering them a digital token. According to the US regulator, the company offered...
‘Historic’ moment for crypto as Ethereum Merge finally completed
One of the most highly-anticipated moments in the history of crypto has finally happened after years of build up.At 7.45am BST on Thursday, Ethereum completed what has been dubbed ‘The Merge’. In doing so, the energy consumption of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.“After bitcoin’s whitepaper release, Ethereum’s merge is the most consequential event in crypto history,” tweeted Erik Voorhees, founder of the popular crypto platform ShapeShift.The Ethereum Merge involved a complex network transition from proof-of-work – a technoogy pioneered by bitcoin – to proof-of-stake, meaning vast computing power is...
FTX and Binance: The Winners of the Crypto Winter?
In November 2021, the crypto market cap touched an all-time high of $3 trillion. Amid rising inflation and uncertain geopolitical conditions, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion worth of market value within the last eight months. Analysts termed the latest market plunge as one of the worst 'crypto winters' of all time. The crypto mayhem was so intense that it forced some of the leading names like Three Arrows Capital and Celsius to file for bankruptcy. However, there have been some winners as well.
