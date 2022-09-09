Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Student charged after making threat against Greenville Co. school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was charged after making a threat over the weekend toward another student and the school in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County School District, law enforcement was notified that a student from Hughes Academy made a threat toward another student and the school.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg bakery reopens under new ownership, with added offerings
SPARTANBURG — A small bakery on Westgate Mall Drive has a fresh new look, name and owner but has kept the sweet, traditional recipes. On Aug. 20, Spartan Bakery reopened as Spartan Bakery Boutique. The bakery has new paint, lighting and outdoor seating. More indoor seating has been added.
