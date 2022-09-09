ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

96.9 WOUR

Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?

We would like to preface this article with the following statement:. The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country

It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
96.9 WOUR

Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?

When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
96.9 WOUR

29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Kathy Hochul
96.9 WOUR

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
96.9 WOUR

New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway

The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

