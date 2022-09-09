Read full article on original website
Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?
We would like to preface this article with the following statement:. The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.
New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country
It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?
When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?
Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?. The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight....
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year. We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway
The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
