Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Live updates: Follow the Darryl Daniels trial tweet by tweet

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.
News4Jax.com

Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP

A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
