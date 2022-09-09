Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Live updates: Follow the Darryl Daniels trial tweet by tweet
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.
News4Jax.com
Explicit messages focus of testimony Wednesday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The jury in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels heard more testimony Wednesday detailing his relationship with his now-former mistress through explicit text messages that were read aloud in court. Daniels is accused of lying to investigators and destroying evidence to cover...
News4Jax.com
Credibility central theme in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels as ex-mistress testifies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After opening statements and testimony from the first few witnesses Tuesday, it’s clear credibility will be an ongoing theme in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Among those witnesses was Cierra Smith, the woman with whom Daniels had a lengthy affair...
News4Jax.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies, Sheriff’s Office says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Dalton Bray, who served as sheriff of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office from 1989 to 1992, has died, the department posted Tuesday on its Facebook page. A cause of death was not released in the post and Bray’s age was not provided. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Fitness enthusiast who survived car crash hopes her story will inspire others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fitness enthusiast who aspires to become a social media influencer wants to inspire people who may share her traumatic experiences. About two years ago, Kailee Boss was critically injured in a car crash in Flagler County while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle that pulled onto the roadway.
News4Jax.com
Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
News4Jax.com
Teacher vacancies up since start of school year in Clay, St. Johns counties; down slightly in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students have been back in classrooms in front of teachers for about a month now, but school districts are still having trouble filling teacher vacancies. News4JAX requested data from three of the largest school districts in the area and found that the issue has improved...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP
A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Power outages planned for parts of Magnolia Point in Clay County
As part of its work to improve the electric utility infrastructure in Magnolia Point, the city of Green Cove Springs says power outages are planned in some residential areas Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the city, the outage in Magnolia Point will begin at 8 a.m. and last...
Comments / 0