New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said.

The sheriff declined to release further details of the encounter, which happened when police were summoned for a disturbance. Woodburn’s family had no comment, a family member said by telephone.

Deputy Levi Johnson, who discharged his weapon, was put on administrative leave while the attorney general conducts an investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
