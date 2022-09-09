Read full article on original website
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
New Jersey, This Penny Is Worth Almost 5K Dollars And You May Have It
It’s all about that money honey! You’ve heard the expression, “a penny saved is a penny earned” well what if that penny is worth $4,583 dollars? Well it is, and it could be in your possession right now. The penny gets a bad rap. People generally...
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Summer’s end is near but autumn is a great time to keep planting in NJ
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean New Jersey residents have to throw in the towel on their gardens, whether it’s plants, flowers, or vegetables. There is still plenty of gardening that can be done for an awesome autumn garden. Crops like radishes, kale,...
Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review
Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
Grab a Pint, The Best Beer in New Jersey is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are many different types of beer. Lager, ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Pale, Ale, Pilsner, Porter, Stout, Brown Ale, etc. Whatever the type, it's one of America's favorite beverages, and a recent article from thelistwire.com listed the best beers in the United States including right here in New Jersey.
Too Many Reusable Bags? New Jersey Foodbanks Will Gladly Accept Them
I don't know about you but ever since the single use plastic bag ban went into effect in New Jersey on May 4th, I have collected a large stack of reusable bags. My plastic bag drawer has now become my reusable bag drawer. As it turns out, there is an...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ
In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey
Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
Here’s What The Dreaded New Jersey Spotted Lanternflies Are Up To Now
Everyone in New Jersey has had their encounters, and their horror stories with the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly this summer. 2022 will be remembered as the summer of the Spotted Lanternfly as we all began a battle that none of us could ever seem to win. Every time we thought we...
Bummer: We May Get Dull Fall Foliage in NJ This Year Thanks to Drought
Fall is upon us! And quite literally one of my favorite parts of New Jersey is how pretty it gets when the leaves start to change colors. Looking out into the forestry in your backyard or on the highway and being awed by a rich tapestry of orange, gold, red, and little specks of leftover green, is truly one of the wonders of New Jersey, if you ask me!
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
Monday NJ weather: One more batch of beneficial rain, then dry dry dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
