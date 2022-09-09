Read full article on original website
Richard J. Rychlik, 83, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on September 13, 2022. Richard was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in the nearby Free Acres community of Berkeley Heights. Richard and his wife Joan met during high school and later married in 1963. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. While in college, Richard worked full-time to finance his education and to help support their young family. He served in the United States Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
