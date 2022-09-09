Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America
Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
Grab a Pint, The Best Beer in New Jersey is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are many different types of beer. Lager, ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Pale, Ale, Pilsner, Porter, Stout, Brown Ale, etc. Whatever the type, it's one of America's favorite beverages, and a recent article from thelistwire.com listed the best beers in the United States including right here in New Jersey.
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Unbelievable, This Thanksgiving Must Have Could Cost NJ A Fortune This Year
It's a loaded question, most holidays headed into this time of the year are awesome!. Thanksgiving though is one of my favorites; waking up and watching the parades, drinking coffee while getting the pies and desserts ready to go in the oven, it's just a fun day. I'm even more...
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Study Says New Jersey Is Among America’s Least Friendly States
This is going to be the least shocking news you hear all day. New Jersey is not among America's most friendly states. Anyone who has spent a minute in the Garden State knows that politeness isn't always on the top of our daily to-do lists, and the statistics fully back up that point.
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
