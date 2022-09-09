Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Rollout Of Illinois’ Income And Property Tax Rebates Begins Today
Illinois is set to begin its rollout of the Family Relief Act tax rebate checks. One-time income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria. Payments will be distributed beginning today. State officials say it could take eight weeks for eligible residents to receive...
Effingham Radio
Unions Showing Support For Amendment 1
Amendment 1 on the November ballot is being promoted by unions in Illinois. Supporters say the measure will protect workers’ rights. Opponents say it will further drive the state off a fiscal cliff through new tax increases. As the November election nears, one measure is starting to gain support...
newschannel20.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
Effingham Radio
IDNR To Post Operation Disrupt Signs At State Parks To Connect People In Crisis To Important Resources
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has joined the Operation Disrupt initiative aimed at preventing suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois state parks. Signs displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website, both of which are available 24 hours a day, will be...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Chief Justice Burke Announces Retirement
Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke is retiring this year from the state Supreme Court. Her last day on the bench will be November 30th. Burke has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since October 2019. First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham will fill her seat.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Richland and Jasper County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Effingham Radio
IDPH: COVID Therapies Averted Thousands Of Hospitalizations In Recent Months
Illinois health officials are crediting COVID-19 treatments with helping patients with the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health released data that shows that the treatments have helped to avert around 86-hundred hospitalizations in the last four months. The announcement comes as 68 counties in Illinois are at an elevated...
Effingham Radio
White Reminds Motorists To “Move Over” For Vehicles
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to move over when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, is designed to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and other drivers who are stopped on the side of roadways. Drivers convicted of violating this law face a fine of up to 10-thousand-dollars.
Effingham Radio
Joseph “Dwight” Wright, 93
Joseph “Dwight” Wright, age 93, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home in St. Elmo, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at New Horizon Church in St. Elmo with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. PeeWee Denton will be officiating. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at New Horizon Church. Memorials may go to New Horizon Church, Springhill Cemetery, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
