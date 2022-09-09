Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Student charged after making threat against Greenville Co. school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was charged after making a threat over the weekend toward another student and the school in Greenville County. According to the Greenville County School District, law enforcement was notified that a student from Hughes Academy made a threat toward another student and the school.
counton2.com
DHEC reports first SC West Nile virus death of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday reported the first SC death attributable to the West Nile virus so far this year. According to DHEC, 11 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the state so far,...
Comments / 0