Chris
5d ago

Tired of hearing about this Terrell guy. His family must have money or this would be a non- issue... People get f'ed up sometimes when they run from the cops , simple as this - don't run! Lucky he still has one eye and isn't dead! Move on to better news!

mycbs4.com

City Commission schedules meeting next week regarding K-9 Units

The City Commission has scheduled a special meeting regarding a discussion on K-9 Units next Tuesday, Sept. 20th. This meeting comes after a local man Terrell Bradley lost an eye after a traffic stop that involved Gainesville Police Department (GPD) K-9 apprehension. On July 10th, an officer stopped Bradley after...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Internal Affairs
alachuachronicle.com

Investigations conclude that GPD officers and K-9 team followed all policies in Terrell Bradley apprehension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Investigative reports on the K-9 apprehension of Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022, concluded that Gainesville Police Department (GPD) policies were followed and that the policies are in line with established standards and the policies of large police departments. Although Bradley tragically lost an eye in the incident, the reports concluded that the injury to his eye was unintentional.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old charged as adult after allegedly breaking fingers of juvenile detention officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lagarius Joseph Johnson, 18, has been charged as an adult with battery on a juvenile detention officer and moved to the Alachua County Jail. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer wrote the report after viewing surveillance video from the Juvenile Detention Center, taken around 12:30 p.m. yesterday. A sergeant at the detention center was returning a juvenile to his cell, and Johnson was reportedly in the same cell. The GPD officer wrote that Johnson could be seen on the video trying to get out of the cell “in order to get to another juvenile to fight.” The detention officer reportedly tried to trap Johnson in the cell with his body, but Johnson was able to escape. The officer managed to pin Johnson against the wall, but Johnson allegedly continued to resist. During the struggle, Johnson reportedly backed into the cell door, which is now cracked, and closed the door on the officer’s hand. The officer suffered two broken fingers in the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD K9 handler warned officers to stay away from K9

Over two months ago, a local man ended with him losing an his eye during a traffic stop involving a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) K-9 apprehension. Terrell Bradley claims he was "attacked." Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me" CBS4 News thoroughly reviewed over an hours...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Man who recorded victim in UF dorm shower in December released on probation

The man caught recording a female student in a UF Murphree Hall shower was released from the Alachua County Jail Friday afternoon. Deontre Mason, a 25-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested in Carterville, Illinois, on nine counts of video voyeurism from the UF Police Department June 22. He was brought back to Gainesville where he served 81 days in the Alachua County Jail, according to court records.
CARTERVILLE, IL
mycbs4.com

Multiple students arrested after fight at Eastside High School in Gainesville

A spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) says during a lunch period, a fight broke out involving multiple students. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says they arrested and charged six students with misdemeanors who were involved in the fight. The spokesperson for ACPS, Jackie Johnson says school administrators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
bctelegraph.com

Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

