Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Eyewitness News

City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
Register Citizen

Painted Doors of Branford: View 50 original works of art, plus an artisans market

BRANFORD — A whimsical depiction of Short Beach village, complete with sailboats from the Yale Sailing Club bobbing on the water of Long Island Sound and the distinctive steeple of Short Beach Union Church. A winsome representation of a wildflower garden with sunflowers and a bluebird perched atop a feeder. A fused glass rendition of Ukrainian folk art.
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Register Citizen

Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift

HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
branfordseven.com

Beach Donuts Opens Once Again, In a New Spot, In Branford

Beach Donuts has once again opening in Branford, this time on East Main Street, in the former Sheri's Bakery spot. Beach had formerly opened in the center of Branford, but closed soon after. The parent store, in Clinton, is well known for its donuts statewide. The new location currently has...
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen

Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
