ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 24

Margaret Lubash
5d ago

There is no lack of confidence in Virginia elections. Obviously the MAGA republicans expect to do poorly in November so they’re getting their ducks in a row early. Despicable.

Reply(21)
3
Related
NBC12

Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

State Board of Education to discuss new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education is set to once again discuss the state’s new history and social science standards. The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday after delaying a vote on the new standards last month. State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended the one-month delay...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale

Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid for the property as $4.25 million in an auction to be held Nov. 3.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?

Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
NBC12

A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#State Elections#Attorney General#Election State#Commonwealth
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening. All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy