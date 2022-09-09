Read full article on original website
Margaret Lubash
5d ago
There is no lack of confidence in Virginia elections. Obviously the MAGA republicans expect to do poorly in November so they’re getting their ducks in a row early. Despicable.
3
NBC12
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
NBC12
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models...
NBC12
State Board of Education works on history and social science lesson changes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education hopes to approve those final changes to history and social science lessons in January. But it will take up to three years to implement the new curriculum. The 402 page draft contains a host of revisions to how history and social...
NBC12
State Board of Education to discuss new history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education is set to once again discuss the state’s new history and social science standards. The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday after delaying a vote on the new standards last month. State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended the one-month delay...
NBC12
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at 1:30 p.m. on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker...
NBC12
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid for the property as $4.25 million in an auction to be held Nov. 3.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
Virginia man didn’t realize he won $1 million, had to be told by lottery staffers
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong to severe storm possible late this afternoon/evening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of an isolated strong to severe storm late this afternoon into the evening. All of central and southern Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal threat for an isolated strong to severe storm. Storms will be hit or miss (not everyone will see them). There is a slightly higher chance for a severe storm north of I-64, especially towards the Northern Neck.
