Netflix is estimating that there will be 40 million viewers for their ad-supported tier. In an article from the Wall Street Journal, the company is pulling back the curtain on their most recent gambit. When news of a reported November release to the tier surfaced, fans were skeptical. Some of the proposed pricing sits as low as $7. But, there are some people that were unmoved citing some of the other troubles for the streamer. These numbers from Netflix would seem to cast the situation in a better light. For some people, sheer economy is going to win out when they are presented with such an opportunity. If they can get the service for a little bit cheaper, but have to endure ads, they will gladly sit through some preroll footage to watch Stranger Things, Squid Game, or The Umbrella Academy. The test will be when those heavy-hitters are out of season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO