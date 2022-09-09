Read full article on original website
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Mikasa's Original Gear
Attack on Titan has been getting ready to come back for the third and presumably final part of its fourth and final season next year, and one awesome cosplay has been showing off just how far Mikasa Ackerman has come by tapping into her original Survey Corps look! The anime has evolved far beyond where it first began as not only as the central antagonist shifted to an apocalyptic new kind of level, but the surviving humans have been battered down by years of trauma, loss, and seemingly never ending war. It's something that humanity has been gripping with over the course of the final season.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
Has Rick and Morty Season 6 Ruined Morty Forever?
Rick and Morty has made some big revelations about the series' lore following the massive cliffhanger from the end of the fifth season, but Season 6 is getting dangerously close to going too far as the series might have ruined Morty by setting back all of his growth so far! One of the most compelling connecting threads leading into the sixth season was the fact that Morty was starting to push back against Rick the more he starts to come into his own. But the series might have set itself back if this drive to push back has been reset forever.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts on House of the Dragon
Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has been a massive success for HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel series has delivered huge viewership numbers and has quickly won over fans of the franchise. It looks as though the series has won over those who worked on the flagship program as well. Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is loving what House of the Dragon is bringing to the table.
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
Cyborg Spider-Woman Detailed On New Across The Spider-Verse Puzzle
A new piece of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed a terrifying version of Spider-Woman. In a piece of toy packaging for the film, fans got a glimpse of Cyborg Spider-Woman. Now, this design looks influenced by Cyborg Spider-Man more than Jessica Drew. But, it does show everyone how Phil Lord and Chris Miller are swinging for the fences in a very real way. Any Marvel concept related to the Web-Slinger should absolutely be up for grabs in the sequel. The first movie did a great job roping in a lot of different stuff and this one looks to be in the same vein. With a villain like The Spot and other surprise appearances from popular Spider-Man variants, things are already shaping up to be pretty wild next year. Check out what Cyborg Spider-Woman looks like down below.
Echo Star Alaqua Cox Reveals Which Marvel Hero She Wants to Team Up With
If you know one thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's that there are few rules regarding crossovers and cameo appearances. The franchise has built itself into a massive world of interconnected storytelling with actors playing the same character for decades, appearing in properties across film and television. While it stands to reason Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will cross paths with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) during the events of Echo, there's one actor she'd love to act with some day: Iman Vellani.
Pikmin 4 Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin 4 is real and it's coming to Nintendo Switch fairly soon! Pikmin is one of the more unique Nintendo franchises as it's not a typical platformer or a big action game/RPG like Zelda or Metroid. The series began on GameCube and dug its way into people's hearts due to its charming characters and premise while also offering a nice amount of variety to Nintendo's already pretty rich lineup. The series thrived on the Nintendo console before going dormant on the Wii and making a grand return roughly a decade later on the Wii U. Since then, the series has been quiet outside of a mobile game and a Nintendo Switch remaster of Pikmin 3. Nintendo has stated in the past that Pikmin 4 was in development, but it has been years since we heard virtually anything of note about it.
She-Hulk Episode 4 Features the MCU's Oldest Actor Yet
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been delighting fans at every turn, offering a fresh perspective to the superhero mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has brought a lot of ridiculous but epic firsts to the MCU — and it looks like the series' recently-released fourth episode added another. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Donny Blaze actor Rhys Coiro revealed that Leon Lamar, the actor who played Donny's sidekick, Cornelius P. Willows, was over 100 years old when he filmed his role in the series. This seems to make him the oldest actor who have ever appeared in the MCU.
One Piece Sees Blackbeard Make First Move Against Boa Hancock
One Piece has kicked the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long runing manga series into high gear, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Blackbeard made his move on Boa Hancock with a surprising attack! With the Wano Country now left behind as Luffy and the Straw Hats start heading towards their next major location of the series, the first few chapters of the final saga so far have been filling the gaps of everything that has happened while the crew was stuck on the isolated island. There have been a lot of groups making their move at last thanks to the power vacuum left by Kaido and Big Mom.
