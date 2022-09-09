Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Some states in limbo after California's new electric car mandates
A new California rule bans the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035. Under the federal Clean Air Act, other states have to follow California’s clean car standards or choose the less demanding federal rules. Congress gave California permission to set its own car emission regulations decades ago. Other...
FOXBusiness
Warren Buffett-owned firm partnering with West Virginia to create industrial park powered by renewable energy
A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than 2,000 acres in Ravenswood, the...
FOXBusiness
California Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring social media companies' transparency
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law requiring social media companies to be transparent about their policies on hate speech, harassment, extremism and disinformation. The measure, AB 587, will also require the companies to report data on the enforcement of the policies. "California...
FOXBusiness
North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child
A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery. Hurlock bought that specific...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
North Carolina woman wins $150K lottery in honor of her love for crossword puzzles
A woman's love for crossword puzzles has won her a big prize. Tiffany Griffin, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, won $150,000 playing the crossword-themed $5 Cashword Multiplier scratch-off game, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. "I’ve always loved doing crossword puzzles," Griffin told the NC Education...
Comments / 0