Orange County, CA

FOXBusiness

Some states in limbo after California's new electric car mandates

A new California rule bans the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035. Under the federal Clean Air Act, other states have to follow California’s clean car standards or choose the less demanding federal rules. Congress gave California permission to set its own car emission regulations decades ago. Other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

California Gov. Newsom signs bill requiring social media companies' transparency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law requiring social media companies to be transparent about their policies on hate speech, harassment, extremism and disinformation. The measure, AB 587, will also require the companies to report data on the enforcement of the policies. "California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child

A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery. Hurlock bought that specific...
HAVELOCK, NC
