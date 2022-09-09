ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals classified papers came to her in handcuffed briefcase: ‘I don’t understand how’ Trump was allowed to take documents

Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. Outlining the process for viewing sensitive information while she served as secretary of state, Ms Clinton said on ABC’s The View that “there were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office”. “It would be an emergency, there wouldn't be time to get to the White House and have a meeting in what's called a SCIF, a secured facility,” she said. “So usually a man, it was always a man,...
Fox News

'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports

Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Fox News

Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial

Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.
Fox News

Stephen Miller calls for 'accountability' of FBI, DOJ if Republicans retake Congress

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller blasted the FBI and DOJ, labeling them an "instrument" of the Democrat Party on Wednesday's "Hannity." STEPHEN MILLER: The Department of Justice, the FBI, federal law enforcement has become an instrument of the Democrat Party. It has become a tool and extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail, to raid their homes, to steal their property, to target them and their families while Democrats are immunized, shielded, protected. Again, as you mentioned, where's the raid on Hunter and Joe? Where's the raid on Hillary and all of her aides who destroyed all of that property, who smashed up the phones, who erased the emails, as well as the law firm that was involved in the destruction of her records so they cannot be handed over to federal investigators. Right. Where is the raid on the homes of the FBI agents who were involved in the Russian collusion hoax from the very beginning and who knew it was false as they were paying for that false information.
Fox News

Fox News

