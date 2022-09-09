Read full article on original website
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Hillary Clinton reveals classified papers came to her in handcuffed briefcase: ‘I don’t understand how’ Trump was allowed to take documents
Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. Outlining the process for viewing sensitive information while she served as secretary of state, Ms Clinton said on ABC’s The View that “there were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office”. “It would be an emergency, there wouldn't be time to get to the White House and have a meeting in what's called a SCIF, a secured facility,” she said. “So usually a man, it was always a man,...
Durham moves to admit evidence in Danchenko trial that may discredit Trump Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations
Special Counsel John Durham is seeking to admit evidence in the trial of Russian national Igor Danchenko that would discredit the "lurid" Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump contained in the salacious and unverified Steele dossier. In a filing unsealed Tuesday, Durham moved to admit evidence regarding the...
'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports
Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Legal pot spawned a wave of corruption, threats and secret financial deals for politicians
Commercial cannabis resulted in corruption and questionable conduct that has rocked local governments across California, a Times investigation found.
Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial
Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.
Stephen Miller calls for 'accountability' of FBI, DOJ if Republicans retake Congress
Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller blasted the FBI and DOJ, labeling them an "instrument" of the Democrat Party on Wednesday's "Hannity." STEPHEN MILLER: The Department of Justice, the FBI, federal law enforcement has become an instrument of the Democrat Party. It has become a tool and extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail, to raid their homes, to steal their property, to target them and their families while Democrats are immunized, shielded, protected. Again, as you mentioned, where's the raid on Hunter and Joe? Where's the raid on Hillary and all of her aides who destroyed all of that property, who smashed up the phones, who erased the emails, as well as the law firm that was involved in the destruction of her records so they cannot be handed over to federal investigators. Right. Where is the raid on the homes of the FBI agents who were involved in the Russian collusion hoax from the very beginning and who knew it was false as they were paying for that false information.
Jonathan Turley on disclosure about role of key FBI informant in Trump-Russia probe
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley weighs in on the latest developments in the Durham probe and the FBI hiring an informant with ties to the debunked dossier on Wednesday's "Special Report." JONATHAN TURLEY: We've learned a great deal from Durham, much more than we actually received in some of these...
NY Times report, ACLU reaction to report on Hasidic schools spark fierce debate
The New York affiliate of the ACLU, stoked outrage and debate this week after suggesting that funding for yeshiva schools is taking money away from students of color in public schools, based on an extensive New York Times report. "For years, district leaders in East Ramapo have extracted resources from...
