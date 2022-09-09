Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller blasted the FBI and DOJ, labeling them an "instrument" of the Democrat Party on Wednesday's "Hannity." STEPHEN MILLER: The Department of Justice, the FBI, federal law enforcement has become an instrument of the Democrat Party. It has become a tool and extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail, to raid their homes, to steal their property, to target them and their families while Democrats are immunized, shielded, protected. Again, as you mentioned, where's the raid on Hunter and Joe? Where's the raid on Hillary and all of her aides who destroyed all of that property, who smashed up the phones, who erased the emails, as well as the law firm that was involved in the destruction of her records so they cannot be handed over to federal investigators. Right. Where is the raid on the homes of the FBI agents who were involved in the Russian collusion hoax from the very beginning and who knew it was false as they were paying for that false information.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO