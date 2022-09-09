Read full article on original website
Lockwood school receives historic painting
LOCKWOOD — San Antonio Valley Historical Association (SAVHA) recently donated a framed laser print of the Dutton Hotel by Cleveland Rockwell to the San Antonio Union School District in Lockwood. Superintendent/Principal Josh Van Norman and Board Vice President Dennis Walters were on hand to accept the historic painting from...
Sun Street Centers hosts symposium to discuss rising overdoses
SALINAS VALLEY — More than 200 community members attended last month’s Overdose Awareness Symposium 2022, hosted by Sun Street Centers to bring attention to the uptick in drug-related overdoses. Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez was master of ceremonies for the countywide event, held Aug. 31 at the Salinas...
Funny Papers Again Column | KC Projects: One Moving, One Stalled
As some of you are aware, I had occasion to be in the Orradre Building down at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds the other eve and one person in attendance at the affair — she had not been in the building in years — commented on how much it had changed and how nice it looked.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Sept. 7, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:54 a.m. Assault on 12th St. 1:05 p.m. Damaged property on Apple Av. 4:34 p.m. Assault on Alves Ln. 9:06 a.m. Fight at school on S El Camino Real. 9:23 a.m. Vandalism on 6th St. 10:55 a.m. Damaged property on Apple...
Football | King City keeps megaphone from Gonzales
KING CITY — In the 90th meeting of the Little Big Game between King City Mustangs and Gonzales Spartans, something had to give as both football teams came into last Thursday’s matchup winless so far this season, and of course the coveted megaphone was also on the line.
Mee Memorial employee turns heads as ‘trashionista’
KING CITY — When someone refers to Consuelo “Connie” Hernandez as a “trashionista,” it’s not intended as an insult. In fact, the longtime scheduling supervisor for Mee Memorial Healthcare System considers it the ultimate compliment. Whether it’s creating a flowy gown made of Covid...
