How did an alligator attack happen in a Lakewood Ranch suburb? Here’s what we know

More details have emerged about a widely publicized Florida alligator attack on a Lakewood Ranch woman who was was bitten while on a stroll in her neighborhood last weekend.

Kathleen Marder, 77, was out for a typical evening walk through the Del Webb retirement community in the Bradenton area last Saturday. As she passed a retention pond, a large alligator charged out at her, according to Battalion Chief Craig Madsen with East Manatee Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear if the 7-foot, 10-inch gator came from the water or from the bushes in a nearby conservation area. Marder was startled and fell over. She may have been bitten more than once.

A neighbor heard her calls for help and came running, Madsen said.

“He was in his swimming pool in his backyard,” said Gordon Silver, a Del Webb resident and retired paramedic. Silver said he has spoken with the rescuer, who wants to remain anonymous.

“He scared the gator off just by yelling,” Silver said. “He said the gator was right next to her on the ground. He made a lot of noises and the gator went right into the water. I think he saved her life, to be honest with you.”

Madsen’s battalion were the first emergency responders to arrive after someone called 911, and he confirmed that a neighbor had scared the alligator away. He described Marder’s injuries as “severe and traumatic.”

Because of the weather, Marder was first taken to a Sarasota area hospital by ambulance, according to Madsen. But Silver said she was eventually flown to Tampa General Hospital, where she remained in recovery earlier this week.

Back at Del Webb, wildlife officers dealt with the alligator, which remained yards offshore in the retention pond. A wildlife trapper threw a marshmallow in the water and immediately lured the animal closer, Madsen said, leading to speculation that it might have previously been fed by people.

The alligator was captured and euthanized at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state agency tasked with investigating alligator incidents, has declined to give out many details about the attack or speculate about why it occurred. But Silver has been fielding questions from the media on behalf of his neighbors all week.

The retired paramedic and hobbyist wildlife photographer is familiar with alligator behavior and emergencies and says he’s never seen anything like this.

“In 41 years as an emergency responder, I never responded to an alligator-related call,” Silver said.

As for photographing the animals?

“Mating gators, fighting gators, a little bit of everything,” Silver said. “But I always keep my distance.”

Following the attack, Del Webb’s board of directors sent a memo to the community urging people to be aware of alligator danger.

“We don’t have any further details on the resident’s condition at this time, but our thoughts and prayers are with that resident and their loved ones,” a copy of the email obtained by the Bradenton Herald said. “We remind residents to always be aware of your surroundings and to use extreme caution if you see an alligator or any other wild animal exhibiting unusual behavior.”

The Del Webb homeowner association office did not respond to the Bradenton Herald’s request for comment about the attack.

But Silver says that the community is ready to care for the survivor when she returns home.

“Our neighborhood has something called ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors,’ Silver said. “Whether it’s an injury or a medical condition, when they come back, the neighborhood takes care of them. We cook for them, do errands for them; almost like you have your own nursing home service. We’ve already made plans to help her out when she comes back.”

Was it Wally?

One neighbor believes the alligator was a long-term resident of the community pond where Marder was attacked.

“I’ve been seeing this one alligator for quite a while,” said Phil Rosenbaum, who has lived in the Del Webb community since 2021. “I assumed he was king of the pond. Or maybe the queen?”

A resident of the Del Webb community previously photographed this alligator, nicknamed Wally, at the same neighborhood pond where a woman was bit on Saturday. Phil Rosenbaum /Provided Image

Rosenbaum even gave the gator, which he photographed often, a nickname: Wally. FWC officials were unable to confirm if the captured alligator was male or female; Madsen said it was declared a male at the scene.

The Del Webb community is sprinkled with retention ponds, and residents say alligators are a common sight. Another familiar reptile that lives near the lake house has the nickname “Three-Legged Pete,” Rosenbaum said.

Until now, coexistence with the alligators has been peaceful, neighbors say.

Statistics show alligator attacks are rare in Florida . But it’s always a good idea to be wary of their presence.

“We need to understand that they were here first,” Rosenbaum said.. “We need to accept the fact that they’re here, and they’re part of the environment.”

Rosenbaum has not seen “Wally” since the alligator involved in the attack was euthanized last Saturday.

Suburbs may seem like the opposite of the wild. But in Florida communities with retention ponds and other bodies of water, you never know when you might be sharing your neighborhood with a predator.

As history shows, it was their home first A 2016 study from University of Florida found that the American alligator has been “virtually untouched” by evolution for at least eight million years, and its ancestors date back much farther.

“The group they belong to, Crocodylia, has been around for at least 84 million years and has diverse ancestors dating as far back as the Triassic, more than 200 million years ago,” an overview of the study said.

Alligator safety tips

While serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, the FWC says that residents and visitors should still be aware of the risks. The agency offers the following tips for living safely with alligators:

▪ Alligators become more visible and active during spring and summer. When temperatures rise, their metabolism increases, and they begin seeking food.

▪ Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR ( 866-392-4286 ). FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

▪ Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

▪ Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

▪ Never feed an alligator. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness of people and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food.

▪ Visit myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/gators for more tips.

State wildlife officials captured and euthanized an alligator that they believe was responsible for attacking a 77-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman who was out for a walk in her neighborhood on Saturday. Gordon Silver /Provided Image

State wildlife officials captured and euthanized an alligator that they believe was responsible for attacking a 77-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman who was out for a walk in her neighborhood on Saturday. Gordon Silver /Provided Image