Why the Quad Cities Favorite Music Resource Is Changing Its Name
Less than a month ago, the Quad Cities had to get used to a new name for a music venue when the TaxSlayer Center became The Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Now, a city-wide music resource is also changing its name, and the RME will be no more. The River...
North of 40, Frankie Joe, Project X Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music in the Quad Cities area. Here's a list of some live local bands to go support starting Wednesday, September 14. Open Jam hosted by The Channel Cats @ Bent River River. Thursday. North of 40 @ Dwyer & Michaels Bike Night...
Dewitt Autumn Fest Looks to Show off Small Town Charm This Weekend
I've got a thing for small towns. The hospitality is different when you've known the clerk at your local store your whole life or when the mechanic is your best friend's brother. Bonus points if this small town plays Christmas music on speakers in the downtown area. Dewitt, Iowa is...
The Biggest Halloween Ball Haunting The QC Is Back Again In 2022
Fall is here and that means it's time to get ready for the biggest Halloween Costume Ball in the Quad Cities. If you're not already well aware, every year, we hold the largest Halloween costume party in the Quad Cities and we give away cold hard cash in prizes. Join...
Go Back To Being A Kid Living Your Best Life At Rock Island’s Adult Field Day
Remember the good old days when 'field days' were a thing in school and basically meant you would be free from a desk all day? You can relive that sensation in Rock Island. Rock Island Parks & Recreation will be hosting their first Adult Field Day on September 24th. It will be in Douglas Park in Rock Island and the games that it will feature aren't quite what we were playing in grade school. There are a bunch of games that the Adult Field Day will have but a few include:
QC Beer Club Takes Field Trip to Crawford Brew Works
This Saturday, September 10, 2022 Quad City Beer Club heads to Bettendorf to Crawford Brew Works at noon. They'll have food trucks available too!. The rumors are true. QC Beer Club are opening their books to new members and right now is a really great time to take advantage. What's...
Put On Your Best Halloween Costume For Spooktacular Event In Davenport
Ready to celebrate Halloween? In a month, a spooky celebration will be happening in downtown Davenport. The Spooktacular 5k and Fall Festival will be on October 8th at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5k run/walk will be at 10:00 a.m. and costumes are encouraged! So really, you can give your Halloween costume a test run here before October 31st rolls around.
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art in Davenport Next Weekend
Next weekend in Davenport, you'll be able to enjoy an afternoon of fine art and food on the river. Quad City Arts will be hosting the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art. It will be next Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 17th & 18th) at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.
New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge
There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30th as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to build a Halloween float and show off their spooky decorations in the annual parade. Get involved...
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible
The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
Quad City Driver’s Car Struck By Train While Looking At Cruise Liner
Yesterday afternoon, a car was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Davenport Iowa. The Viking Riverboat cruise ship had just docked for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday
On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
