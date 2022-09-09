ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

I-Rock 93.5

Go Back To Being A Kid Living Your Best Life At Rock Island’s Adult Field Day

Remember the good old days when 'field days' were a thing in school and basically meant you would be free from a desk all day? You can relive that sensation in Rock Island. Rock Island Parks & Recreation will be hosting their first Adult Field Day on September 24th. It will be in Douglas Park in Rock Island and the games that it will feature aren't quite what we were playing in grade school. There are a bunch of games that the Adult Field Day will have but a few include:
I-Rock 93.5

QC Beer Club Takes Field Trip to Crawford Brew Works

This Saturday, September 10, 2022 Quad City Beer Club heads to Bettendorf to Crawford Brew Works at noon. They'll have food trucks available too!. The rumors are true. QC Beer Club are opening their books to new members and right now is a really great time to take advantage. What's...
I-Rock 93.5

Put On Your Best Halloween Costume For Spooktacular Event In Davenport

Ready to celebrate Halloween? In a month, a spooky celebration will be happening in downtown Davenport. The Spooktacular 5k and Fall Festival will be on October 8th at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5k run/walk will be at 10:00 a.m. and costumes are encouraged! So really, you can give your Halloween costume a test run here before October 31st rolls around.
I-Rock 93.5

New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge

There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
I-Rock 93.5

Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations

For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
I-Rock 93.5

The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible

The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
I-Rock 93.5

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
I-Rock 93.5

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday

On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

