Ames, IA

Wide Right Film Room 2022: CyHawk

Hey, everybody! I’m pleased to reintroduce the Film Room to our weekly football season content. I wanted to do it last season, but unfortunately was unable to find the time to put it together on a consistent basis. However, we’re back and will be every single week of this football season.
This Week in GIFs: It’s a Cyclone State and the Streak is Dead

The CyHawk game always makes my body an absolute wreck by kickoff. Cyclone fans didn’t like that the game started with a blocked punt. Iowa fans finally got to celebrate their first touchdown in two games. Gerry Vaughn finally did away with the CyHawk turnover stat via a Petras...
Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: El Assico

Well, week one was a pleasant surprise. Finally, Iowa State shows up and shows out against their lesser opponent in the opener of a season. Would the momentum carry into Iowa City, or would the Hawkeyes stifle the Cyclones once again?. What Went Wrong. Special Teams (shocker, I know) Of...
Iowa State Headed To 2024 Maui Invitational

The Cyclones are headed to the 2024 Maui Invitational. Joining them will be North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton. An eighth team will be announced at a later time. Iowa State last played in the Maui Invitational in 2018 going 2-1 on the trip. There is no...
