Experts believe immunity to monkeypox after infection or vaccination is lifelong, The New York Times reported Sept. 8. This is based on what scientists know about other infections caused by orthopoxviruses, such as smallpox. Research has shown immune cells that combat infected cells can still be found in people's blood up to 83 years after an initial smallpox infection. Similar results have been found when looking at antibodies that neutralize the smallpox virus, the Times reports.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO