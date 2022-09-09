Read full article on original website
Amgen cancer drug outperforms chemotherapy in study
Amgen's new cancer drug, Lumakras, achieved "significantly superior" results compared to the chemotherapy docetaxel in a phase 3 study. Lumakras was approved by the FDA in May 2021 and was the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer with any KRAS mutation, according to a Sept. 12 news release from Amgen. In the study of 345 patients, people who took Lumakras went 5.6 months without their cancer progressing while people who took docetaxel went 4.5 months.
2 deaths spur recall of nearly 400K breathing tubes
Two deaths, three injuries and 15 complaints prompted Medtronic Xomed to recall 392,289 ventilation tubes used during surgeries, according to the FDA. The recall is labeled class 1, the most serious type, because the endotracheal tubes were obstructed, which could result in oxygen deprivation, brain damage or death. Most of...
Hospitals are hiking cancer drug costs up to 11%, report finds
On average, safety net hospitals raised prices of oncology drugs 4.9 times their 340B purchased costs — and one breast cancer drug was hiked 11.3 percent — according to a September 2022 report from the Community Oncology Alliance. The COA evaluated 49 top acute care hospitals with a...
Sony to enter the over-the-counter hearing aid business
Sony has partnered with hearing aid manufacturing company WS Audiology Denmark to create an over-the-counter hearing device. Sony and WS Audiology Denmark will combine their technological and medical expertise teams to create new products for an over-the-counter self-fitting hearing aid business, according to a Sept. 13 press release. Sony and...
New York Health Department issues warning on increase in opioid-related deaths
The New York State Department of Health has reported an increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region, according to a Sept. 13 report from The Ithaca Voice. Deaths related to overdose have climbed in the region, from 17 in 2019 to 19 in 2020 and 25 in...
AHA comments on proposed outpatient payment rule for 2023
The American Hospital Association commented on CMS' proposed calendar year 2023 payment rule for hospital outpatients and ambulatory surgical centers in a Sept. 13 letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. The association voiced support for the agency's decision to end its cuts to 340B hospitals. It urged the agency to...
Joint Commission to conduct review of requirements
The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements that go "above-and-beyond" CMS requirements. In a Sept. 13 statement, the organization said it will "address the necessity" of its requirements, similar to how CMS has been reviewing requirements that were waived during the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency.
Monkeypox likely won't cause reinfection, experts say: 4 outbreak updates
Experts believe immunity to monkeypox after infection or vaccination is lifelong, The New York Times reported Sept. 8. This is based on what scientists know about other infections caused by orthopoxviruses, such as smallpox. Research has shown immune cells that combat infected cells can still be found in people's blood up to 83 years after an initial smallpox infection. Similar results have been found when looking at antibodies that neutralize the smallpox virus, the Times reports.
Patients pay more for out-of-pocket cancer care, study finds
Privately insured patients younger than 65 paid 15 percent or more in out-of-pocket costs for cancer care during a seven-year period, researchers at the American Cancer Society and the Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found. The results, published Sept. 13 in the Journal of the National Cancer...
AstraZeneca aims to double its batch of cancer drugs
Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is gearing up to become the No. 1 provider of cancer drugs, its oncology chief said during the European Society for Medical Oncology's conference, Bloomberg reported Sept. 11. Cancer drugs make up about a third of AstraZeneca's revenue, and the company has added seven oncology treatments...
US set to launch trial of early cancer detection blood tests
The U.S. is gearing up for a national trial to assess the effectiveness of various blood tests in detecting cancer early on, MIT Technology Review reported Sept. 12. Multiple companies have developed these tests, which are designed to spot early signs of cancer based on blood drawn from a patient's arm, but none has received FDA approval.
NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital settles federal healthcare fraud allegations for $2.5M
NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that a former physician performed and billed for unnecessary procedures, according to a Sept. 14 statement from the U.S. attorney's office. The settlement agreement addresses allegations that a former physician at the hospital performed services that were not medically necessary and...
Study: No Surprises Act could result in millions more emergency department visits
The No Surprises Act, which prevents patients from receiving surprise bills from out-of-network providers at emergency rooms, could lead to an increase in emergency department visits, a new study from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found. The study, published Sept. 12 in The American Journal of Medical Care,...
Hospitals push for early flu shots amid concerns of severe season
Healthcare organizations' flu shot campaigns are in full force amid concerns that the upcoming season will be particularly severe. Health experts look to the Southern Hemisphere's flu season, which typically runs from April to September, as a predictor for the Northern Hemisphere's upcoming flu season.. "We've seen a bad...
Not enough evidence to screen kids for Type 2 diabetes, US task force says
There isn't enough evidence to support widespread screening of Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents in the U.S., a panel of national experts on disease prevention said Sept. 13. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force withheld a recommendation for screening children under 18 who don't have diabetes symptoms due...
UPMC, General Catalyst, Samsung, CVS Health join $65M funding round for healthcare company
Redesign Health, which launches other healthcare companies, raised $65 million in a series C funding round led by General Catalyst, Fast Company reported Sept. 13. Redesign's team, which consists of about 300 researchers, assembles, brands and launches healthcare startups. The latest funding will go toward Redesign's operations and platform. Hemant...
Thanks to $1.2B investment, BD releases next-generation syringes
Becton, Dickinson and Co. launched Effivax, a glass prefillable syringe, "to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing," the medtech company said Sept. 13. In late 2020, BD invested $1.2 billion for a four-year plan to boost its prefillable syringe manufacturing efforts because of mRNA innovations in vaccine technology.
3 months behind Moderna, Pfizer's mRNA-based flu vaccine enters phase 3
Pfizer started its 25,000-person phase 3 trial Sept. 14 to test the efficacy of a flu vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology as its COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-June, Moderna began enrolling 6,000 participants for its late-stage trial. The Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker did not specify a projected timeline for...
EHRs will boost HR, supply chain, revenue cycle functions, Oracle Health exec says
New Oracle Health general manager Travis Dalton plans to look beyond traditional EHR functions in helping hospitals and health systems automate, he said in a Sept. 13 company blog post. Oracle's acquisition of Cerner has given the combined entity added technological firepower that could be used to advance the clinical...
More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds
Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13. The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.
