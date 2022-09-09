The new Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. They have spent time speaking to well-wishers who were stood outside the Norwich gates at the Norfolk estate. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.8 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a...

U.K. ・ 20 MINUTES AGO