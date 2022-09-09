Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting Set for New Centralia Barbershop, The Refined Man
A ribbon cutting will be held for the opening of The Refined Man in Centralia on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The event will mark the opening of the barber shop’s second location after its Olympia branch. Owner Shawna Charboneau will be present at the event, which will include...
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
In Loving Memory of Merlin Henderson Jr.: 1962-2022
Merlin Leroy Henderson Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, in Reston, Virginia. Merlin was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Seattle, Washington. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Adna High School in 1981. After four years of active duty, he continued his service to our country in the NSA and NRO and up to his passing he served as chairman and co-founder of Stratos Solutions Inc., a defense contractor.
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
Olympia High School Axes Weekly Military, Workforce Wear Idea After Families Complain
Families of Olympia High School students raised concerns to administrators after receiving an email saying their students and teachers were being encouraged to wear military and workforce gear on a weekly basis. It wasn't long before the school took that back. Olympia School District spokesperson Susan Gifford said an email...
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia
A former employee of Chico’s Off the Rack in Centralia accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds between January and July of this year is now facing theft and identity theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis,...
Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director
The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Bill Moeller Commentary: It’s the Berries — OK, and the Pies
This newspaper carried an article a while ago that originated in The Bellingham Herald concerning blackberries grown in the wild. That may be a redundant description because I don’t know of a single person who deliberately plants blackberries in their garden. They’re too easy to find along a country...
Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin
After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”. In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he...
Chehalis Foundation Provides Update on Recreation Park, Eyes W.F. West Baseball Field Improvements
Port of Chehalis commissioners and members of the public gathered at the port for the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday morning. The first major order of business was Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins giving an update on Recreation Park and Penny Playground. “We have one more feature that...
Longtime Resident Appointed to Vacant Napavine City Council Seat
The Napavine City Council has appointed longtime resident Ivan Wiediger to serve out the last 16 months of former councilor Larry Stafford’s term. Stafford was elected to a four-year term in 2019 and submitted his letter of resignation prior to the city council’s Aug. 23 meeting. Wiediger was...
Skookumchuck Dam Webinar to Be Held Sept. 28
The Office of the Chehalis Basin will be holding a webinar on Sept. 28 to share the latest modeling and research being done on the Skookumchuck Dam and the many possible futures currently being explored. Set to start at 6 p.m., the webinar will feature Nat Kale from the Office...
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
Weather Prevents Rapid Growth and New Evacuation Orders for Goat Rocks Fire
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County continues to grow just 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had grown to 3,212 acres and was 0% contained. Fortunately, calmer weather early this week has kept the fire from prompting further...
Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest Supporting Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund Set for Sept. 17
Dick’s Brewing Company and Northwest Sausage and Deli will host a Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The doors will open for Dick’s Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Entry into the tournament is $40 per...
Concern Turns to Relief as Better Weather Helps Lift Goat Rocks Fire Evacuations
A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in early August grew tremendously on Friday as a red flag warning — a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that create high fire risk — was issued and over 500 residents were told to evacuate.
'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors
A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue
Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms. “The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep...
