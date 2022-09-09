Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said. Michael Cornwell Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
counton2.com
East Charlotte house fire intentionally set; $100,000 in damages reported
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vacant house fire in east Charlotte has been determined to be intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department announced on Sunday. The fire happened late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A total of 30 firefighters responded to...
counton2.com
Elementary kids help design and paint curbs for Bank of America ROVAL 400
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is now less than a month until the 5th annual Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In preparation for the event on October 9, the speedway hosted more than 30 area elementary school students to help paint the curbs used to make the ROVAL course.
limestone.edu
Limestone Mourns The Loss Of Student Tre'Don "Dex" McNeil
Limestone University is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of its students, Tre’Don Andre McNeil, and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches. A native of North Charleston, McNeil – known as “Dex” by many of his family and friends –...
Comments / 0