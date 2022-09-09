ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

In-person, video visitation at housing unit in Deerfield Correctional Center suspended due to COVID

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPSck_0hok8hWi00

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In-person and video visitation at the Deerfield Correctional Center Housing Unit F in Southampton County has been suspended through later this month due to COVID.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, visitation is suspended through September 20.

The department did not explain to what extent COVID cases have impacted the Deerfield Correctional Center, but released this information in a tweet on Friday, Sept. 9.

IN THIS ARTICLE
