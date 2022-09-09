Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Repeal the MA bottle (tax) bill:
Not too long ago, I read that someone thought the five-cent return bottle charge should be raised to 10 cents. My question is why? Don’t all cities and towns have recycling now?. When the Massachusetts Return Bottle Bill went into effect many years ago, it was a good idea...
Massachusetts Voters Will Decide If Illegal Aliens Get Licenses
In what could be a defining issue in the race for Massachusetts Governor, voters will get to decide whether illegal aliens get a standard Massachusetts driver's license. A referendum question asking voters if they want to repeal a recently-enacted state law will appear on the November 8, 2022 statewide ballot.
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Revenue Officials: Return $2.9 Billion to Taxpayers
The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is picking up right where the old one left off in terms of tax revenues. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) collected $2.6 billion in tax revenues last month. DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said revenues increased by $108 million, or 4.3 percent, over actual collections in August 2021.
Massachusetts driver’s license law repeal will be on November ballot
sachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.
Massachusetts low plate lottery drawing Tuesday
A live drawing will be held Tuesday for those who submitted entries for a low Massachusetts registration.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON - Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver's licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth's office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put repeal of the law on the November ballot. The measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. With the override, Massachusetts joined 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have similar laws. The push to repeal the new law is...
Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says
BOSTON - How low will gas prices go? AAA said Monday that they're down 12 cents from last week in Massachusetts to $3.80 per gallon on average.The national average is $3.71, the lowest since early March. Drivers have cheaper oil to thank for the decline - and AAA says prices could continue plummeting all the way south of $3 per gallon."Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon." The cost of gas in Massachusetts is now 50 cents lower than it was a month ago, but 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
WBUR
Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters
The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November
In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
bestcolleges.com
Best Trade Schools in Massachusetts
More than 50 trade schools in Massachusetts offer career-focused education. Most programs take less than a year to complete. A 2021 report from The Boston Foundation found people who earned a workforce credential earned 26% more than workers with a high school education. Apprentice programs provide trade education and experience...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
country1025.com
These 12 Spots Have the Most Car Accidents in Massachusetts
Buckle Up, Bay State – especially if you’re driving in these 12 locations. (PS – ALWAYS buckle up obviously!) According to new info released by MassDOT these are the 12 “crashiest” spots in Massachusetts – that is, the locations that have had the most car accidents. I lived very near #1 on the list and let me tell you, they ain’t kiddin’! Drive safe out there!
Comments / 0