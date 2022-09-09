ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Repeal the MA bottle (tax) bill:

Not too long ago, I read that someone thought the five-cent return bottle charge should be raised to 10 cents. My question is why? Don’t all cities and towns have recycling now?. When the Massachusetts Return Bottle Bill went into effect many years ago, it was a good idea...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law

(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Tax Collection#Business Tax#Dept#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Department Of Revenue#Dor#Ma Department Of Revenue
CBS Boston

New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON - Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver's licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth's office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put repeal of the law on the November ballot. The measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. With the override, Massachusetts joined 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have similar laws. The push to repeal the new law is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

BOSTON - How low will gas prices go? AAA said Monday that they're down 12 cents from last week in Massachusetts to $3.80 per gallon on average.The national average is $3.71, the lowest since early March. Drivers have cheaper oil to thank for the decline - and AAA says prices could continue plummeting all the way south of $3 per gallon."Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon."  The cost of gas in Massachusetts is now 50 cents lower than it was a month ago, but 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters

The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Connecticut Public

Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bestcolleges.com

Best Trade Schools in Massachusetts

More than 50 trade schools in Massachusetts offer career-focused education. Most programs take less than a year to complete. A 2021 report from The Boston Foundation found people who earned a workforce credential earned 26% more than workers with a high school education. Apprentice programs provide trade education and experience...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

These 12 Spots Have the Most Car Accidents in Massachusetts

Buckle Up, Bay State – especially if you’re driving in these 12 locations. (PS – ALWAYS buckle up obviously!) According to new info released by MassDOT these are the 12 “crashiest” spots in Massachusetts – that is, the locations that have had the most car accidents. I lived very near #1 on the list and let me tell you, they ain’t kiddin’! Drive safe out there!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy