greaterlongisland.com
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
Uniondale HS students inspired to follow dreams following alum's big Emmy win
A Uniondale High School alum made some big noise at the Emmy Awards on Monday.
greaterlongisland.com
25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest
Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
greaterlongisland.com
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
Queens Night Market Kicks Off Fall Season Saturday
The Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the fall season this Saturday. The event, which features food vendors from around the world who sell their native cuisine, will take place every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The season concludes with a Halloween-themed event, complete with trick-or-treating and costume contest.
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
News 12
Tobay Beach Fall Classic, Long Island’s largest car show, returns Oct. 2
Hundreds of cars, trucks, military vehicles and emergency service vehicles will be on display next month at the Tobay Beach Fall Classic car show. The free event, co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island, will also feature a live concert by The Mystic, food trucks, vendors and other displays. “Whether you’re...
'Thank You For All The Memories': Stony Brook Tea Room Permanently Closes
A Long Island eatery known for its British afternoon tea service has permanently closed. Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the owners announced in a Facebook post. "As of today we are permanently closed," the announcement reads. "Thank you for all the memories." The...
beckersspine.com
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island expands to meet rising demand
Spine Medicine and Surgery of Long Island, operated by Daniel Choi, MD, has moved its Nassau County location to Garden City, N.Y., and is relocating its Patchogue, N.Y., office in Suffolk County to a larger location in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in October. The practice is moving into new, larger facilities to...
'The Rumors Are True': Waterfront Eatery In Bay Shore To Close After 18 Years In Business
The owners of a waterfront restaurant on Long Island are getting ready to close their business after 18 years. Nicky's on the Bay, a seafood restaurant in Bay Shore, will soon close its doors, the business announced on Saturday, Sept. 10. The restaurant is located at 150 South Clinton Ave.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
News 12
Westchester takes center stage at 74th annual Emmy Awards
The 74th annual Emmy Awards show was held on Monday night, and Westchester took center stage with several shows receiving nominations. A watch party was held at Yonkers Brewing to commemorate the shows that were filmed in the city. Six shows filmed scenes in Westchester and received 70 Emmy Award...
greaterlongisland.com
Beloved Nicky’s on the Bay to close after 18 years at Bay Shore Marina
Greater Long Island newsletters. Known for its spectacular views of the Great South Bay, rooftop dining, and an array of seafood, Nicky’s on the Bay is shutting its doors permanently after almost two decades in business. Its last day of business is Oct. 10. Owners Nick and Rachel Parini...
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New York City, NY
Got a few extra days on your NYC visit? Experience life outside of the Big Apple on some of the best day trips from New York City! Within just a few hours of the “City That Never Sleeps,” you can find a plethora of intriguing destinations that’ll whisk you away from the NYC buzz.
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
27east.com
Hampton Bays Celebrates Name Change Centennial
On Friday, the Hampton Bays chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton celebrated the centennial of the name change from Good Ground to Hampton Bays in 1922. The evening... more. The Hampton Bays Civic Association hosted its annual rubber duckie race on Saturday afternoon at ... by Staff Writer.
