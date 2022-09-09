Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Equum Medical taps Blue Cirrus to help build nursing telehealth network
Telehealth company Equum Medical has selected telehealth consulting firm Blue Cirrus Consulting to help build Equum's new virtual nursing telehealth offering. The telehealth service will not be a stand-alone product; instead, it will integrate within Equum's acute care professional clinical services portfolio. Equum cited nursing shortages as a motivating force behind the project in the Sept. 13 Equum news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic adds life sciences program as part of national IT infrastructure
Epic aims to speed up clinical trials and therapy development with a new life sciences program. Providers are already using Epic to conduct more than 100,000 active research studies including 4.7 million patients. The EHR giant aims to speed up medical advancements by improving interaction between patients, providers and sponsors and streamlining communication, according to a Sept. 14 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Thanks to $1.2B investment, BD releases next-generation syringes
Becton, Dickinson and Co. launched Effivax, a glass prefillable syringe, "to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing," the medtech company said Sept. 13. In late 2020, BD invested $1.2 billion for a four-year plan to boost its prefillable syringe manufacturing efforts because of mRNA innovations in vaccine technology.
beckershospitalreview.com
Innovation
Just as healthcare has gone far beyond the four walls of a hospital room or physician's office, health technology has evolved long past the workings of the IT department. Angela Yochem's role with Novant Health summarizes that shift quite nicely. Ms. Yochem is the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system's executive vice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC, General Catalyst, Samsung, CVS Health join $65M funding round for healthcare company
Redesign Health, which launches other healthcare companies, raised $65 million in a series C funding round led by General Catalyst, Fast Company reported Sept. 13. Redesign's team, which consists of about 300 researchers, assembles, brands and launches healthcare startups. The latest funding will go toward Redesign's operations and platform. Hemant...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc names new chief health equity officer
Teladoc named Saranya Loehrer, MD, as chief health equity officer. In her new role, Dr. Loehrer will direct the company's health equity strategy, aiming to make Teladoc's care offerings available in more languages, hire racially and ethnically diverse providers and coaches and expand the amount of demographic and ethnographic data Teladoc collects, so that it can better identify and address health disparities, the company said in a LinkedIn post Sept. 12.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Heart Association, UC San Francisco partner to train health tech entrepreneurs
The American Heart Association and University of California San Francisco have partnered on a new program to train health tech entrepreneurs. The program at the UCSF Rosenman Institute will include 11-month fully funded fellowships that connect innovators with industry stakeholders and development tools, focusing on novel cardiovascular health tech solutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds
Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13. The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Purchaser Business Group on Health creates new public payer advisory committee
The Purchaser Business Group on Health is launching a new public payer advisory committee to better address the needs of public employers purchasing insurance for employees. According to a Sept. 12 news release, the coalition of public and private purchasers is establishing five-year strategic priorities for affordability, health and equity in addition to creating the new committee.
beckershospitalreview.com
Not always the CIO: Who chief information security officers most often report to
Nearly two-thirds of chief information security officers report to leaders other than the CIO, according to a global survey of 327 CISOs by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. Here is a ranking of the CISO reporting lines, the annual survey conducted in the spring found:. 1. CIO: 38 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Google Cloud partners with Lifepoint Health on healthcare data
Healthcare delivery network Lifepoint Health will implement Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine with the aim of transforming its healthcare delivery. Lifepoint Health will use Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine to create new digital solutions and care models, interoperate with innovative third party solutions, and ensure care is consistent across its acute care facilities, rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and its additional sites of care, according to a Sept. 13 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Addressing the malaise of primary care physicians
Burnout among primary care physicians is "a symptom" of a bigger issue: the need for sustainable careers, wrote Timothy Hoff, PhD, for Harvard Business Review Sept. 13. Dr. Hoff is a professor of management, healthcare systems and health policy at Boston-based Northeastern University and an associate fellow at Green-Templeton College, University of Oxford. He said that healthcare organizations are key to addressing the burnout faced by primary care physicians, yet few have embraced their role until recently.
Comments / 0