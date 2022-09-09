ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’

Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
MILITARY
Axios

Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports

The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Survey: Chinese tourists put off by U.S. gun violence

Violent crime in the U.S. is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel there, according to new data from Morning Consult. Why it matters: When Chinese tourists begin to venture back out into the world after COVID, U.S. gun violence may still keep them away, sending tourism dollars elsewhere and cutting back on opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.
TRAVEL
Axios

Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
ECONOMY
Axios

U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank

The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden's smuggler crackdown

GUATEMALA CITY — The Biden administration could begin forcing more human smugglers arrested in other countries to face the U.S. justice system in an effort to crack down on the illegal networks booming throughout the Western Hemisphere. Why it matters: The border crisis is both a humanitarian challenge and...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a vital show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast.
POLITICS
Axios

Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
POTUS
Axios

Why we need to be talking about vaccines that offer "mucosal immunity"

As the U.S. rolls out updated mRNA-based COVID shots, a growing chorus of experts say it's a mistake not to focus on treatments that boost immunity through mucous membranes. Why it matters: Next-generation nasal or oral vaccines could quickly boost the immune response in the very airways where COVID-19 enters the body and ultimately break our reliance on the constant development of reformulated shots to target new variants of concern.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Married couple who plotted to kill Americans for ISIS plead guilty

An Alabama woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the ISIS terrorist group. Driving the news: Arwa Muthana, 30, and her husband, James Bradley, 21, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, prosecutors say. Bradley had also allegedly expressed a desire to support ISIS by committing a terror attack in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

King Charles visits Northern Ireland for first time as monarch

King Charles III received a warm welcome in Belfast Tuesday while pledging to continue his mother's work of "healing of long-held hurts" within Northern Ireland. Why it matters: Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last week, became a symbol of reconciliation toward the end of a three-decade-long period of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles."
U.K.
Axios

DOJ charges Iranian hackers in data-stealing scheme

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Wednesday against three Iranian nationals charged with malicious computer activity between October 2020 and August 2022. Why it matters: U.S. indictments of international cybercriminals send a clear message that law enforcement knows who is a part of a flourishing overseas hacking groups and make it difficult for defendants to leave their home countries without risking arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap

Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

WHO chief says end of COVID pandemic "is in sight"

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but cautioned that "we are not there yet." Driving the news: "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," Tedros said, noting that the number of deaths from COVID-19 last week was the lowest it's been since March of 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review

Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
POTUS
