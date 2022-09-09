Read full article on original website
North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts
Read CNN's North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts to learn more about the country's nuclear capabilities and efforts.
Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’
Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
Putin praises Xi over Ukraine, scolds U.S. 'provocations' on Taiwan
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's Xi Jinping for his "balanced" position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan.
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
Survey: Chinese tourists put off by U.S. gun violence
Violent crime in the U.S. is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel there, according to new data from Morning Consult. Why it matters: When Chinese tourists begin to venture back out into the world after COVID, U.S. gun violence may still keep them away, sending tourism dollars elsewhere and cutting back on opportunities for cross-cultural exchange.
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank
The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
Biden's smuggler crackdown
GUATEMALA CITY — The Biden administration could begin forcing more human smugglers arrested in other countries to face the U.S. justice system in an effort to crack down on the illegal networks booming throughout the Western Hemisphere. Why it matters: The border crisis is both a humanitarian challenge and...
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began
China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a vital show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast.
Possibility of railway and port strikes threaten supply chain recovery
Two huge labor disputes, in the railways and at the ports, threaten to re-tangle supply chains in the U.S. And the White House is pushing to avert disaster, engaged at a level not seen in decades. Why it matters: The stakes are sky-high economically. A shutdown of the nation's rail...
Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Why we need to be talking about vaccines that offer "mucosal immunity"
As the U.S. rolls out updated mRNA-based COVID shots, a growing chorus of experts say it's a mistake not to focus on treatments that boost immunity through mucous membranes. Why it matters: Next-generation nasal or oral vaccines could quickly boost the immune response in the very airways where COVID-19 enters the body and ultimately break our reliance on the constant development of reformulated shots to target new variants of concern.
Married couple who plotted to kill Americans for ISIS plead guilty
An Alabama woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the ISIS terrorist group. Driving the news: Arwa Muthana, 30, and her husband, James Bradley, 21, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, prosecutors say. Bradley had also allegedly expressed a desire to support ISIS by committing a terror attack in the U.S.
King Charles visits Northern Ireland for first time as monarch
King Charles III received a warm welcome in Belfast Tuesday while pledging to continue his mother's work of "healing of long-held hurts" within Northern Ireland. Why it matters: Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last week, became a symbol of reconciliation toward the end of a three-decade-long period of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles."
U.K.・
DOJ charges Iranian hackers in data-stealing scheme
The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Wednesday against three Iranian nationals charged with malicious computer activity between October 2020 and August 2022. Why it matters: U.S. indictments of international cybercriminals send a clear message that law enforcement knows who is a part of a flourishing overseas hacking groups and make it difficult for defendants to leave their home countries without risking arrest.
First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap
Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
WHO chief says end of COVID pandemic "is in sight"
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but cautioned that "we are not there yet." Driving the news: "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," Tedros said, noting that the number of deaths from COVID-19 last week was the lowest it's been since March of 2020.
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review
Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
