Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
'Serious lack of preparation': CT official demands answers over M&T Bank-People's conversion
The office of the state's attorney general is looking into concerns related to the conversion of People's United bank accounts to M&T Bank, labeling the preparatory work as a "serious lack of preparation" that left Connecticut customers in the lurch in paying bills on time through automated debit accounts. Attorney...
CT attorney general orders material on Cos Cob administrator be preserved; Project Veritas pushes back
GREENWICH — Citing protections under shield laws for journalists, Project Veritas said it will not comply with a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to preserve the complete footage of Jeremy Boland, a Cos Cob School assistant principal caught on video appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools.
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Connecticut company promises 1,000 new jobs with $200 million expansion
WILTON — During the past three years, the world’s largest semiconductor-equipment manufacturer has invested more than $100 million to expand its facility in Connecticut. But the demand for microchips that power much of the world’s technology is so great that the company is now making another nine-figure investment in the complex.
9/11 charity Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for CT state trooper killed in Hurricane Ida
A charity founded after the 9/11 attacks to help fallen first responders has paid off the mortgage for the family of Connecticut State police Sgt. Brian Mohl who died while on patrol during Hurricane Ida last fall. The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off more than 200...
‘Fitbit murder’ a seven-year Connecticut ‘soap opera’ that may not be over
ELLINGTON — Rocky the police dog tried to find the scent of the large man Richard Dabate said fatally shot his wife and tied him up during a home invasion two days before Christmas in 2015. But instead of leading his handler off the 3-acre Ellington property, police said,...
