ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Register Citizen

CT attorney general orders material on Cos Cob administrator be preserved; Project Veritas pushes back

GREENWICH — Citing protections under shield laws for journalists, Project Veritas said it will not comply with a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to preserve the complete footage of Jeremy Boland, a Cos Cob School assistant principal caught on video appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut company promises 1,000 new jobs with $200 million expansion

WILTON — During the past three years, the world’s largest semiconductor-equipment manufacturer has invested more than $100 million to expand its facility in Connecticut. But the demand for microchips that power much of the world’s technology is so great that the company is now making another nine-figure investment in the complex.
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Free School#School Breakfast Program

Comments / 0

Community Policy