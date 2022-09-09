Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
newscenter1.tv
What does a new bond measure look like for Rapid City Area Schools?
RAPID CITY, S.D– Two years ago, the vote for a $189,000,000 bond measure that would have given the district funds for maintenance, improved security, and building new schools– failed to pass a key threshold. According to the State of South Dakota school bonds need to pass with a 60 percent of votes plus one vote. The 56 percent it did receive was not enough for it to be passed.
newscenter1.tv
Are you experiencing “major” regret? Federal Reserve reveals most and least-regretted areas of study among college graduates
RAPID CITY, S.D.– According to a survey by the Federal Reserve, nearly two in five college graduates with a bachelor’s degree regret their choice of major. Of the people surveyed, humanities and arts majors rounded out the number one most-regretful, with many wishing they had chosen to go into a different field. Engineers however were the happiest with their decision. Only 24 percent of engineering majors wished they had not chosen to study engineering.
newscenter1.tv
This is how First Interstate Bank gives back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local bank closed all of its Rapid City branches for half a day Wednesday for some community service. Employees from First Interstate Bank rolled up their sleeves for their 5th annual Volunteer Day. One crew spent the day painting and helping with landscaping around Storybook Island. For the past five years First Interstate has reserved the second Wednesday of September to help around the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health receives environmental excellence award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health Rapid City Hospital received the Stryker Gold Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of sustainability efforts. In order to receive the award, Monument Health caregivers identified and recycled 13 tons of single-use medical equipment like ultrasonic scalpels, ligatures, EP catheters and ECG leads. The equipment was then sent to Stryker Sustainability Solutions, a medical technology company that manufactures and sells surgical and medical equipment used across the healthcare field, for reprocessing and remanufacturing instead of going to a landfill.
newscenter1.tv
Riding academy strengthens muscles, minds
RAPID CITY, S.D. — SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, located just east of Rapid City, provides therapeutic horsemanship sessions for locals with special needs. “We have a variety of sizes of horses to help us meet the needs of a variety of sizes and ages of people everywhere, from cerebral palsy to autism to depression and anxiety,” explains Francie Davis, Executive Director of SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. “We are able to serve people recovering from stroke and amputations as they relearned their balance. We have some of our riders who face the challenges of fragile x syndrome, as well as cerebral palsy and everything in between on physical and mental and emotional challenges. ”
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity receives $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wells Fargo has made a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity. The donation is split up between all of the different locations across the country. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received $30,000 and they already have plans for what to do with it. The grant will help to build two, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
newscenter1.tv
Woman dies after being found unresponsive at Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a woman found unresponsive at the Care Campus Wednesday morning has died. The unnamed 31-year-old was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Detox staff attempted life-saving measures while medical assistance was en route. The woman...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at celebrating women who protect and serve in the Rapid City Police Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, Sept. 12 is recognized as National Police Woman Day. It’s a chance to celebrate the women who protect and serve, as well as a way to recruit more women into law enforcement. For the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), they posted on...
newscenter1.tv
Water line valve work to impact traffic, water service
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residences and businesses on 5th Street between Texas Street and Fox Run Drive will experience traffic restrictions beginning Wednesday and short-term water service disruptions Thursday morning as utility maintenance crews conduct emergency repairs on a 12-inch water main valve. The traffic restrictions begin Wednesday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
newscenter1.tv
State not seeking death penalty for man accused of murdering another with a hammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has confirmed they will not pursue the death penalty against a man accused of murdering Richard Montanez and attempting to kill two others. Allac Dismounts Thrice of Rapid City was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder...
newscenter1.tv
Pumpkin Festival to return for 14th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square announced Tuesday that it’s annual Pumpkin Festival is returning for the 14th year Sept. 24. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and span from Main Street Square to Memorial Park. There will be over 60 vendors, food trucks and a harvest market.
newscenter1.tv
BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke
SPEARFISH, S.D. – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season. There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4. In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational. Rapid City Stevens captured the...
KELOLAND TV
2 people wanted for attempted murder in May
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are looking for two people accused of attempted murder earlier this year. Both Winter Merrill and Dominic Eastman have warrants for their arrest for a crime that happened in May. Court documents say the two tried to kill someone who...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
RC bike path section to close for repairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A section of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed beginning next week as crews perform sewer main reconstruction and sidewalk repair. The bike path section from the Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to public access beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and will remain closed until completion of the reconstruction and repair project, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
Comments / 1