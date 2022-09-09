Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 4
Constantine (2-1) Constantine entered the season with a deep stable of running backs, but there were questions about how the offensive line would be able to hold up against top competition. Well, the Falcons’ front seven has impressed through three weeks, even against some of the toughest teams on their schedule.
MLive.com
Grand Haven football cancels game against Rockford due to limited available players
The Grand Haven varsity football game against Rockford that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 has been canceled according to the Rockford Athletic Department’s social media accounts. The news was also confirmed to MLive by Grand Haven head coach Mike Farley. The Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with more...
MLive.com
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 3 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI - The high school football season closed its third chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing into...
MLive.com
WMU football down 2 defensive starters heading into matchup with No. 23 Pitt
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan will be without two defensive starters for Saturday’s college football game against Pittsburgh. Broncos head coach Tim Lester revealed during Wednesday’s press conference that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will miss the upcoming contest with a leg injury, while cornerback DaShon Bussell is likely done for the season with a knee injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Otsego boys cross country senior takes on expanded role for defending state champs
OTSEGO, MI – Running is a year-round commitment for members of Steve Long’s Otsego cross country team, and the Bulldogs have reaped the rewards of that dedication, including a 2021 state championship and a conference winning streak dating back to 2014. But for the past three spring seasons,...
MLive.com
Five upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus Week 4 rankings
These Grand Rapids football teams have not cracked the top 10 in MLive’s weekly rankings this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been making noise. MLive is shining the spotlight on five teams that are trending up through the first three weeks below. Plus, keep scrolling to see our Week 4 top 10.
MLive.com
Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship
ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
MLive.com
Birthday party for oldest Lowe's employee
Nicole Gustavson, scheduling staff admin for Lowe’s of Portage, hugs Don Stoneburner on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5108 S Westnedge Ave in Portage. Stoneburner works at self-checkout, where he talks to customers.Get Photo.
Comments / 0