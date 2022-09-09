ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU football down 2 defensive starters heading into matchup with No. 23 Pitt

KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan will be without two defensive starters for Saturday’s college football game against Pittsburgh. Broncos head coach Tim Lester revealed during Wednesday’s press conference that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will miss the upcoming contest with a leg injury, while cornerback DaShon Bussell is likely done for the season with a knee injury.
Five upward trending Grand Rapids football teams, plus Week 4 rankings

These Grand Rapids football teams have not cracked the top 10 in MLive’s weekly rankings this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been making noise. MLive is shining the spotlight on five teams that are trending up through the first three weeks below. Plus, keep scrolling to see our Week 4 top 10.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Zeeland East teammates overcoming family tragedy with faith, friendship

ZEELAND – Zeeland East’s football team has started slowly this season, but don’t expect any quit in this bunch. An 0-3 record is a blip on life’s radar compared to the tragedy the Chix have had to overcome during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the families of two players.
Birthday party for oldest Lowe's employee

Nicole Gustavson, scheduling staff admin for Lowe’s of Portage, hugs Don Stoneburner on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 5108 S Westnedge Ave in Portage. Stoneburner works at self-checkout, where he talks to customers.Get Photo.
PORTAGE, MI

