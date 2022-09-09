Read full article on original website
New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport
FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
61-year-old man shot by Utica police dies at hospital; police release man’s name
Utica, N.Y. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday night in Utica, police said. Officers responded to a home at 1601 Neilson Street at 7:50 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Curley, a spokesperson for Utica police. Officers encountered David Litts, 61, who was...
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
Utica officer-involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night, Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
Dispatchers to police: CNY man suicidal, wants to kill a cop; he’s fatally shot by officers
Utica, N.Y. — Police officers dispatched to a mental health call in Utica that ended when they fatally shot a man were told he was suicidal and wanted to kill police, according to dispatches. Officers responded to 1601 Nielson Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday where they found the 61-year-old...
School community comes together to help student accidentally shot in Utica
Utica schools are working together to help the family of Malik Herron after the 12-year-old was shot in Utica last month. Utica City School District rallies around young shooting victim. Like many 12-year-old-boys, Malik Herron's life was largely school, music, sports and snacks. After august 16th, it became about surgery,...
Officer-involved shooting on Neilson Street in Utica
Utica, NY -- Utica Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on 1600 block Neilson Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. Utica Police were called to 1601 Neilson St. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Police could not tell NEWSChannel 2 if that was the person taken to the hospital or how many officers shot at the subject.
Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet
Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The New York Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a Utica police officer on Neilson Street Monday night. Because this is an officer-involved shooting, New York State law requires the AG's office to investigate. Officers were...
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Second trial over Syracuse woman killed in pandemic social distancing dispute begins
Syracuse N.Y. — Several months after a judge declared a mistrial, a second trial is underway over the killing of a woman following a social-distancing dispute at a Syracuse health clinic. Julius Brown, 50 of Syracuse, is accused of fatally stabbing Chennal Price-Green in the entrance to the Syracuse...
No Arrests Following Incident Outside Greene Elementary School
Classes were expected to be back in session as normal at one Chenango County elementary school following an incident near the campus at the end of the school day September 13. Chenango County authorities say no arrests have been made after a man acting suspiciously caused the Greene Elementary School campus to be locked down at the end of the school day Tuesday, September 13.
