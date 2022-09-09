ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

WKTV

New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
FORESTPORT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
NEWPORT, NY
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
Herkimer, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Herkimer, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree

The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
cnycentral.com

NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
News Channel 34

UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
UTICA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Utica officer-involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night, Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

School community comes together to help student accidentally shot in Utica

Utica schools are working together to help the family of Malik Herron after the 12-year-old was shot in Utica last month. Utica City School District rallies around young shooting victim. Like many 12-year-old-boys, Malik Herron's life was largely school, music, sports and snacks. After august 16th, it became about surgery,...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Officer-involved shooting on Neilson Street in Utica

Utica, NY -- Utica Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on 1600 block Neilson Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. Utica Police were called to 1601 Neilson St. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Police could not tell NEWSChannel 2 if that was the person taken to the hospital or how many officers shot at the subject.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The New York Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a Utica police officer on Neilson Street Monday night. Because this is an officer-involved shooting, New York State law requires the AG's office to investigate. Officers were...
UTICA, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

