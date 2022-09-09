Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff
Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
Is King Charles III OK? The Appearance of His Hands Raises Medical Concerns
Following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, her son Charles III has taken on a new title as King. Starting such a massive role at 73 age sounds like a handful, especially given that most Americans start winding their careers down in their 60s. Article continues below...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
U.K.・
Why Royal Fans Are Concerned About Prince Harry
King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.
RELATED PEOPLE
A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess
King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Language Expert Insists Meghan Markle Is 'Not Our Regular Meghan' While Mourning The Queen
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were a united front Saturday, September 10, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. The two couples put their differences aside to mourn the loss of their family matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. While the quartet shook hands with the British people during their public appearance, their...
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive
All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Royal Expert Dishes On The Drama At Balmoral Before The Queen's Death - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96. The royal family had set plans for when their monarch dies, and Operation London Bridge immediately went into effect following the death of Her Majesty (via The New York Times). Operation London Bridge is a highly detailed plan that organizes what the 10 days following the queen's passing will look like. There are ceremonial moments included in the plans — like having the queen's body rest in a specific room at Buckingham Palace — but they also help usher Charles in as king.
U.K.・
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Prince William comforts sombre Kate with supportive gesture as couple pay respects to Queen
PRINCE William comforted Kate with a touching gesture as the royal couple paid their respects to the Queen. William was seen reassuring his wife when leaving Westminster Hall by placing a comforting hand on her back as Kate curtseyed towards the Queen. The Prince of Wales walked side-by-side with his...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3