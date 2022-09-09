ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
The List

Why Royal Fans Are Concerned About Prince Harry

King Charles III and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were part of the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14. CNN reported that King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew followed the coffin, too. Harry served 10 years in the military, but was not wearing his military uniform during the procession due to a decision made by his father. Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie weighed in on the uniform decision, tweeting, "Unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and ...spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" But the youngest son of King Charles took the high road.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Grieve#Grieving#Uk#Cleveland Clinic
The List

How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana

While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive

All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Royal Expert Dishes On The Drama At Balmoral Before The Queen's Death - Exclusive

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96. The royal family had set plans for when their monarch dies, and Operation London Bridge immediately went into effect following the death of Her Majesty (via The New York Times). Operation London Bridge is a highly detailed plan that organizes what the 10 days following the queen's passing will look like. There are ceremonial moments included in the plans — like having the queen's body rest in a specific room at Buckingham Palace — but they also help usher Charles in as king.
U.K.
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The List

58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy