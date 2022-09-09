Read full article on original website
AJ Rich
5d ago
man those democrat run cities and states are a great place to raise a family..NOT! HOW PATHETIC AND SICKENING...Constitution carry Pennsylvania it's the only way now...
Reply(4)
7
Hockey Teeth
4d ago
Gun companies keep making guns. Guns end up on the streets. People being shot left and right. But don't blame the gun manufacturers.
Reply
2
Margaret Sigler
5d ago
Praying for her to make it though! sad another life
Reply(2)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
fox29.com
Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct...
fox29.com
Brewerytown shooting leaves 3 teens injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three teens injured in Brewerytown on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2:35 p.m., police say they responded to the 2800 block of West Oxford Street for reports that three people had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three...
fox29.com
Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month. The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26. Police say one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District
CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman stalks teen girl walking dog in Philadelphia before deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia released new video showing the deadly shooting of a teenage girl who police say was killed while walking a dog with another person over the weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Teryn Johnson was on the 5300 block of Harrock Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
fox29.com
Arson suspect who allegedly hoarded over 150 jugs of gas inside Philadelphia property arrested
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect who police believe hoarded hundreds of one-gallon jugs full of gasoline inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home was taken into custody on Wednesday. After more than a month on the run, investigators say 37-year-old Darren Arnold was spotted in the area of 10th street and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
qudach.com
14-year-old charged with murder
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials said a shade weapon was utilized successful the shooting that killed a recreation halfway worker. The shooting happened Friday astatine the Mill Creek rec halfway connected the 4700 artifact of Brown Street astir 1:30 p.m. Police said Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was caught successful the crossfire...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
Philadelphia police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle involved in crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash and deadly shooting in Cobbs Creek. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets.There were two vehicles involved.Police say a man was found shot to death inside one of those vehicles.
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman. The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two...
Comments / 22