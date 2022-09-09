ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
FORESTPORT, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Officer-involved shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man armed with a knife was shot by Utica Police Monday night. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street for a mental health situation. Two responding officers encountered a man with a knife. At some point in the...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
News Channel 34

UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say

Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Upd#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#The Juvenile Aid Division#Weapo
binghamtonhomepage.com

Utica officer-involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night, Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say

Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree

The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
WIBX 950

Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren

Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy