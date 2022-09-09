Read full article on original website
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
WKTV
New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport
FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Officer-involved shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man armed with a knife was shot by Utica Police Monday night. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street for a mental health situation. Two responding officers encountered a man with a knife. At some point in the...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Onondaga Nation house fire ruled arson; deputies search for suspect
Onondaga Nation – A fire on the Onondaga Nation that left a trailer with a gaping hole in its side has been ruled arson, an Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesman said. The fire was a result of a domestic incident, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said. Deputies are searching for the suspect who was not named at this time, according to Seeber.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD searching for shooting suspects that injured 12yr old boy in August
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the shooting that took place during a candlelight vigil back in August of 2022 that injured a 12-year-old boy who was passing by in a car driven by his mother.
No Arrests Following Incident Outside Greene Elementary School
Classes were expected to be back in session as normal at one Chenango County elementary school following an incident near the campus at the end of the school day September 13. Chenango County authorities say no arrests have been made after a man acting suspiciously caused the Greene Elementary School campus to be locked down at the end of the school day Tuesday, September 13.
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Utica officer-involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night, Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say
Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
Second trial over Syracuse woman killed in pandemic social distancing dispute begins
Syracuse N.Y. — Several months after a judge declared a mistrial, a second trial is underway over the killing of a woman following a social-distancing dispute at a Syracuse health clinic. Julius Brown, 50 of Syracuse, is accused of fatally stabbing Chennal Price-Green in the entrance to the Syracuse...
Dispatchers to police: CNY man suicidal, wants to kill a cop; he’s fatally shot by officers
Utica, N.Y. — Police officers dispatched to a mental health call in Utica that ended when they fatally shot a man were told he was suicidal and wanted to kill police, according to dispatches. Officers responded to 1601 Nielson Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday where they found the 61-year-old...
Man charged with rape in Johnson City
On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
Man who deputies say rammed pickup into Justice Center in Syracuse twice charged again
Brewerton, N.Y. — A Cicero man who deputies say rammed his pickup twice into the Justice Center building in Syracuse this weekend faces new charges accusing him of driving his truck into two cars, police said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, drove his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into a...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
