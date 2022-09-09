Read full article on original website
Barbara R. Kelley, 92
CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26
BELMONT — Rebecca Jean Shambo, 26, of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Rebecca was born on September 19, 1995, in Laconia, to Rickie Shambo and Naisa (Lapre) Chase.
Mary Wason, 75
MEREDITH — On September 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason, 75, of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease. Mary was born on February 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, and...
James W. Hazelton, 72
MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
Hedda M. Christiani, 81
ALTON — Hedda Marina Christiani, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2022, at her home in Alton. Hedda was born on September 30, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the second in a family of three daughters. Her mother, Dounia Bunis Christiani (née Eisengardt), was a native of the Ukraine in what was then the Russian Empire; her father, Henning Oldenburg Christiani, was a native of Denmark.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
Winni Playhouse features international production on outdoor stage
MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse continues its “through the ages”-themed season with the oldest story in the company’s repertoire, "The Conference of the Birds." In this adaptation of a poem by 12th century Persian mystic Farid ud-Din Attar, all the birds of the world gather to decide who is to be their king and set out on an epic journey.
Maggie Roberts: Laconia teens have great ideas for State School property
This past spring, Laconia High School students undertook a semester-long project-based course called “Communiversity” to learn about the key components of communities through the subjects of science, social studies and art.
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected
GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care opens new clinic in Gilford
GILFORD — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care's newest walk-in clinic in Gilford is now open. The clinic, located at 9 Old Lake Shore Road in the Gilford Airport Plaza, will provide year-round residents and tourists with high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine, and occupational health services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Citizens for Belknap claims victory on primary day
Citizens for Belknap, a bipartisan political action committee known for its “Reasonable, not Radical” campaign and roadside signs, claimed victory in Tuesday's GOP primary races in Gilford and Belmont, where voters rejected candidates they identified as extremists, Libertarians, Free Staters or their sympathizers. State Rep. Norman Silber, the...
Redistricting, Gunstock saga contribute to upsets in Belknap GOP primary races
The results from Tuesday’s primaries are in. At the state and county level, they show a dramatic uptick in the level of competitiveness for the primary, and an unusual saliency of county-specific issues in the campaign. When it comes to competition, a comparison to the 2020 primaries — where...
Alan Hawley: Police harassment of homeless people suggests money buys rights
I'd like to know who's running this town, the mayor and the city council, or the people at the Belknap Mill? Because the cops keep coming up with new laws and new city rules. They come down to the gazebo in the park and I am sick of it.
Local, national issues drive Belknap County voters to polls for primary election
It was a slow primary election day, with voters trickling into polling stations and out of the light but steady rain Tuesday. Despite the poor weather, supporters and even a few candidates clutching plywood-handled signs were present at nearly every polling station in Laconia, and the single location at St. Katherine's Church in Alton.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Abortion will be on the November ballot. Some Republicans who backed an exemption won’t.
House candidate Cyril Aures, a first-time House candidate, and Rep. James Allard, running for his third term, talked issues outside the polls in Chichester on primary day. Allard lost his seat. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)
