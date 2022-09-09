ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barbara R. Kelley, 92

CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
CONCORD, NH
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26

BELMONT — Rebecca Jean Shambo, 26, of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Rebecca was born on September 19, 1995, in Laconia, to Rickie Shambo and Naisa (Lapre) Chase.
BELMONT, NH
Mary Wason, 75

MEREDITH — On September 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason, 75, of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease. Mary was born on February 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, and...
MEREDITH, NH
James W. Hazelton, 72

MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
MEREDITH, NH
Hedda M. Christiani, 81

ALTON — Hedda Marina Christiani, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2022, at her home in Alton. Hedda was born on September 30, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the second in a family of three daughters. Her mother, Dounia Bunis Christiani (née Eisengardt), was a native of the Ukraine in what was then the Russian Empire; her father, Henning Oldenburg Christiani, was a native of Denmark.
ALTON, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
LACONIA, NH
Winni Playhouse features international production on outdoor stage

MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse continues its “through the ages”-themed season with the oldest story in the company’s repertoire, "The Conference of the Birds." In this adaptation of a poem by 12th century Persian mystic Farid ud-Din Attar, all the birds of the world gather to decide who is to be their king and set out on an epic journey.
MEREDITH, NH
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected

GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
GILFORD, NH
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue

LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
LACONIA, NH
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care opens new clinic in Gilford

GILFORD — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care's newest walk-in clinic in Gilford is now open. The clinic, located at 9 Old Lake Shore Road in the Gilford Airport Plaza, will provide year-round residents and tourists with high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine, and occupational health services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
GILFORD, NH
Citizens for Belknap claims victory on primary day

Citizens for Belknap, a bipartisan political action committee known for its “Reasonable, not Radical” campaign and roadside signs, claimed victory in Tuesday's GOP primary races in Gilford and Belmont, where voters rejected candidates they identified as extremists, Libertarians, Free Staters or their sympathizers. State Rep. Norman Silber, the...
BELMONT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.

