MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- With fall sports in full swing, here is a chance to choose which performance of the past week was the biggest. Polls will close Monday morning.
MLive.com
UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17
The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
MLive.com
Michigan Center gets first-half goal, survives flurry of Columbia Central chances
MICHIGAN CENTER -- A lone goal in the 23rd minute was enough for Michigan Center in a nonconference game with Columbia Central on Wednesday. Despite the Golden Eagles generating chance after chance down the stretch, the Cardinals held out for a 1-0 win.
MLive.com
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
MLive.com
Who’s thunder? Who’s lightning? Who cares for Michigan State’s running back duo
EAST LANSING – Through two games, Michigan State’s running back situation for the 2022 season has crystallized: a two-back system of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. But which one is thunder and which one is lightning? Nobody’s quite sure. “You’ve got thunder and lightning with both of...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another conference award for Jacoby Windmon. The Michigan State defensive end/linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. That made him 2-for-2 in winning the award two games into the season for the No. 11 Spartans. Windmon, an offseason transfer from UNLV, had...
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Will Michigan State end West Coast woes vs. Washington?
EAST LANSING, MI -- West Coast road trip anyone?. After paying two soft opponents at home, Mel Tucker and the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are heading to Washington this weekend for a very interesting matchup with a rejuvenated Huskies squad. It’s the first major test for the 2022 Spartans...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Mission critical and slim margins
EAST LANSING – After back-to-back wins at home, Michigan State is preparing to go on the road for the first time this season. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) will play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Seattle. Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13...
MLive.com
Michigan State officially adds Penn State transfer Ken Talley
Michigan State officially added another transfer. Ken Talley, a defensive end transfer from Penn State, is now on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday night while noting he’s not immediately eligible to play but can practice with the team. Talley announced his commitment to the Spartans via...
MLive.com
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
MLive.com
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash after running stop sign in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening when he ran a stop sign near Parma and collided with another vehicle. Dhiraj Sharma, 44, of Otsego, was killed Sept. 1, in the crash at the intersection of Devereaux and Eaton Rapids roads in Parma Township west of Jackson, according to Michigan State Police.
MLive.com
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus
Clint's Cafe opens on University of Michigan-Flint campus. UM-Flint junior DeAndre Chilton, 18, plays pool in the lounge area next to the newly-opened Clint's Cafe on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on the University of Michigan-Flint campus in downtown Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 3 / 20. Clint's Cafe opens...
Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
