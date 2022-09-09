Read full article on original website
'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response
A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’
Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
Critics Say EU’s Forced Labor Proposal Falls Short
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it’s planning to outlaw all products made with forced labor, though it stopped short of identifying companies, industries or geographical areas that could face stepped-up scrutiny, leaving a sense of indeterminateness that some experts say could undermine the proposed law’s effectiveness. While the plan follows a European Parliament call in June to address reports of China’s human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it skirted any direct references to the province, possibly to avoid breaching the World Trade Organization’s rules on non-discrimination but just as likely because doing so would...
The US shale industry can't step up oil and gas output fast enough to rescue Europe this winter, its bosses say
"It's not like the US can pump a bunch more. Our production is what it is," a top shale investor told the Financial Times. "There's no bailout coming."
Pope warns of 'domino effect' from war
Pope Francis on Thursday sounded the alarm over the "domino effect" of conflict on international relations at the end of a religious summit that urged leaders to refrain from warmongering. "Peace is urgent, because any military conflict or outbreak of tension and confrontation today can only have an adverse 'domino effect' and gravely threaten the system of international relations," the pope said.
U.S. railroad strike averted as unions, companies reach tentative deal
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide.
Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 8.4% amid fertilizer, fuel shortages
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka’s economy contracted 8.4% in the April to June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, data from the government statistics department showed on Thursday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
As pope Kazakhstan visit ends, conservative critic speaks out
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wrapped up a trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday as one of his most outspoken critics openly questioned the value of mega faith meetings such as the one the pontiff attended, calling them "a supermarket of religions" that diminished the status of the Catholic Church.
