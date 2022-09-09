ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SFGate

'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response

A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’

Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
Sourcing Journal

Critics Say EU’s Forced Labor Proposal Falls Short

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it’s planning to outlaw all products made with forced labor, though it stopped short of identifying companies, industries or geographical areas that could face stepped-up scrutiny, leaving a sense of indeterminateness that some experts say could undermine the proposed law’s effectiveness. While the plan follows a European Parliament call in June to address reports of China’s human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it skirted any direct references to the province, possibly to avoid breaching the World Trade Organization’s rules on non-discrimination but just as likely because doing so would...
AFP

Pope warns of 'domino effect' from war

Pope Francis on Thursday sounded the alarm over the "domino effect" of conflict on international relations at the end of a religious summit that urged leaders to refrain from warmongering. "Peace is urgent, because any military conflict or outbreak of tension and confrontation today can only have an adverse 'domino effect' and gravely threaten the system of international relations," the pope said.
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
Reuters

As pope Kazakhstan visit ends, conservative critic speaks out

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wrapped up a trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday as one of his most outspoken critics openly questioned the value of mega faith meetings such as the one the pontiff attended, calling them "a supermarket of religions" that diminished the status of the Catholic Church.
