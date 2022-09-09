The European Commission said on Wednesday that it’s planning to outlaw all products made with forced labor, though it stopped short of identifying companies, industries or geographical areas that could face stepped-up scrutiny, leaving a sense of indeterminateness that some experts say could undermine the proposed law’s effectiveness. While the plan follows a European Parliament call in June to address reports of China’s human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it skirted any direct references to the province, possibly to avoid breaching the World Trade Organization’s rules on non-discrimination but just as likely because doing so would...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO