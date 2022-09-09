A slow-moving a area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Michigan and will move across the Lower Peninsula into Canada today. We remain on the northern edge of it, which leads to more rain for the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to locally higher near Lake Michigan. The rain clears by tomorrow morning and conditions remain dry through Wednesday. The pattern still looks active as another slow-moving system will bring rounds of rain Thursday into Saturday.

