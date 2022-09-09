Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Eligible Michiganders may receive additional assistance in Sept. to lower cost of groceries
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a Wednesday press release, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in September to help lower the cost of groceries. “We will keep working...
WLUC
MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages rise slightly
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Triple-A, gas prices around the state have increased since last week. Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $3.85 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; the national average is 13 cents lower than that at $3.72 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 67 cents more than this time last year.
WLUC
Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade
MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions. “We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
US-41 Construction project begins
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-mile portion of US-41 will be under construction starting Monday, September, 12. The project will take place from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road, and will include milling and resurfacing. Completion is currently scheduled for October 14. Motorists should expect to see lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
WLUC
L’Anse Catholic school hosts Bike-A-Thon
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sacred Heart School’s annual Bike-A-Thon is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the track at L’Anse Area Schools’ Volunteer Field. Participating students are set to ride as many laps around the track...
WLUC
Wet start to the week
A slow-moving a area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Michigan and will move across the Lower Peninsula into Canada today. We remain on the northern edge of it, which leads to more rain for the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to locally higher near Lake Michigan. The rain clears by tomorrow morning and conditions remain dry through Wednesday. The pattern still looks active as another slow-moving system will bring rounds of rain Thursday into Saturday.
Comments / 0