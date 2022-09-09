ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages rise slightly

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Triple-A, gas prices around the state have increased since last week. Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $3.85 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; the national average is 13 cents lower than that at $3.72 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 67 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
WLUC

US-41 Construction project begins

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-mile portion of US-41 will be under construction starting Monday, September, 12. The project will take place from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road, and will include milling and resurfacing. Completion is currently scheduled for October 14. Motorists should expect to see lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

L’Anse Catholic school hosts Bike-A-Thon

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sacred Heart School’s annual Bike-A-Thon is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the track at L’Anse Area Schools’ Volunteer Field. Participating students are set to ride as many laps around the track...
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Wet start to the week

A slow-moving a area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Michigan and will move across the Lower Peninsula into Canada today. We remain on the northern edge of it, which leads to more rain for the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to locally higher near Lake Michigan. The rain clears by tomorrow morning and conditions remain dry through Wednesday. The pattern still looks active as another slow-moving system will bring rounds of rain Thursday into Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy