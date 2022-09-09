ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Fitzgerald man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case

A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. 42-year-old Chad Williamson, Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent...
FITZGERALD, GA
3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs

Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
ALBANY, GA
30-year-old arrested for theft by deception charges in Crisp County

A Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested 30-year-old Alex Griffin on Friday, September 9, 2022. Griffin was charged with 17 counts of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one county of deposit account fraud. Deputies say these charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized

Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
TIFTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Fbi Investigation#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Project Safe Childhood#Fbi#Kik
Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus

A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m. Witnesses told police...
AMERICUS, GA
Teen arrested, 1 suspect still at large after attempted armed robbery

Americus police are looking for an armed robbery and shooting suspect. According to the Americus Police Department, officers were dispatched to an address on East Forsyth St. about a report of shots fired around 11:17 p.m. on September 6. Once police got to the scene, they met up with the...
AMERICUS, GA
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna

A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police got a tip from a...
VIENNA, GA
Phoebe earns national recognition for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources...
ALBANY, GA
Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held

As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
ALBANY, GA
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: September 16, 2022

Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Sumter Co. at Northside, Col. (K) Brookwood at Bishop Gorman, Nev. Cairo at Pelham. Calhoun at Sonoraville. Carroll, Ala. at Seminole Co. Central, Talbotton at Schley Co.
GEORGIA STATE

