Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Fitzgerald man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case
A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. 42-year-old Chad Williamson, Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent...
wfxl.com
3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs
Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
wfxl.com
30-year-old arrested for theft by deception charges in Crisp County
A Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested 30-year-old Alex Griffin on Friday, September 9, 2022. Griffin was charged with 17 counts of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one county of deposit account fraud. Deputies say these charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin...
wfxl.com
Tifton PD now a part of the 20% of police agencies in state that are certified
The City of Tifton's Police Department is now a part of the 20% of police departments in the state that are certified. The department met all 141 standards set forth by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Lt. Lee Dunston, the Professional Standards Officer at the Tifton Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized
Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
wfxl.com
Albany police need community help to located a man wanted for child molestation, incest
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 45-year-old Rajan Ronnell Childs, accused of aggravated child molestation and incest. Childs stands six-feet-four and weighs approximately 169 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Childs should contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or...
wfxl.com
Running mate of DeSantis challenger slammed for comment about special ed, state legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — The running mate of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said during a campaign event that her experience as a special education teacher will be an asset in helping her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." "I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major...
wfxl.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Polaris Ranger thief
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a 2019 Polaris Ranger Crew XO 1000. Owners tell law enforcement that the Ranger is black with an aluminum roof, speakers and a light bar. There is also a dent in the rear of the bed. Deputies say that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m. Witnesses told police...
wfxl.com
Teen arrested, 1 suspect still at large after attempted armed robbery
Americus police are looking for an armed robbery and shooting suspect. According to the Americus Police Department, officers were dispatched to an address on East Forsyth St. about a report of shots fired around 11:17 p.m. on September 6. Once police got to the scene, they met up with the...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
wfxl.com
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna
A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police got a tip from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
New Jersey becomes first state to implement curriculum standards on climate change
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — New Jersey recently became the first state in the U.S. to implement formal academic standards pertaining to education on climate change for schools across the state. "New Jersey is the first state in the nation to incorporate climate change education across its K-12 learning standards,...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County police need community help to identify armed robber
The Dougherty County Police Department needs help from the community to identify a person wanted for an armed robbery. Police say that the armed robbery occurred at the Grab N' Go located at 5400 Newton Road. According to officers who viewed the surveillance footage, the suspect has a "unique walk."
wfxl.com
Phoebe earns national recognition for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources...
wfxl.com
On the Farm: Georgia's Ag Commissioner says federal leaders can do more for farmers
We hear a lot about the high input prices farmers pay these days, just to stay in business. But are state and federal leaders doing all they can to help farmers and ag producers?. We recently had the chance to ask Georgia's Ag Commissioner Gary Black what lawmakers need to...
wfxl.com
Restraining order prevents Phoebe from continuing to build in historic district
For the last few months, a lengthy debate has been ongoing between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. That debate is due to the City of Albany overruling the HPC's decision and allowing Phoebe to build a Living and Learning Center in the historic district to expand nurses in the region.
wfxl.com
2 arrested after stolen dirt bikes, four wheelers discovered after citizen's tip
On September 12, Albany police responded to the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Upon arrival, officers say that they noticed that this was a location for stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. 19-year-old Jacquarious Oliver and 21-year-old Anthony Taylor III...
wfxl.com
Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held
As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
wfxl.com
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: September 16, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Sumter Co. at Northside, Col. (K) Brookwood at Bishop Gorman, Nev. Cairo at Pelham. Calhoun at Sonoraville. Carroll, Ala. at Seminole Co. Central, Talbotton at Schley Co.
Comments / 0