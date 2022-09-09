The Palo Duro Dons earned their first win of the 2022 season last Friday night when they went on the road and defeated Lubbock Estacado 31-20 in a come-from-behind victory. The win snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to last season, and second-year coach Eric Mims and Co. will be aiming for a second straight win this week to continue building on their current momentum.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO