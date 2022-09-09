Read full article on original website
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App
(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
Does Michigan Have Caves That You Can Explore? If So, Where?
Indulge your adventurous side and explore these caves throughout Michigan. The deeper and deeper you dig into what Michigan has to offer, the cooler the things you find. The state is filled with outdoor opportunities to enjoy throughout the year. Everyone knows about camping, fishing, and normal outdoor activities, but what about the out-of-the-ordinary opportunities?
WLUC
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games. On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior...
WLUC
UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall. Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of...
WLUC
MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
WLUC
Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club. The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
WLUC
Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
WLUC
Planned Parenthood of Michigan sees out-of-state patient increase following overturn of Roe V. Wade
MICHIGAN, (WLUC) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen the number of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care triple after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The decision caused several neighboring mid-west states to ban abortions. “We are seeing a lot of patients from Ohio but we are also seeing...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
WLUC
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
