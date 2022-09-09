ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App

(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Does Michigan Have Caves That You Can Explore? If So, Where?

Indulge your adventurous side and explore these caves throughout Michigan. The deeper and deeper you dig into what Michigan has to offer, the cooler the things you find. The state is filled with outdoor opportunities to enjoy throughout the year. Everyone knows about camping, fishing, and normal outdoor activities, but what about the out-of-the-ordinary opportunities?
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games. On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall. Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
MARQUETTE, MI
#Bear Hunting#Bears#Dnr#Hunting Season#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
NEGAUNEE, MI

