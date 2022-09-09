ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Flint River Fresh held a School Garden Blitz to prepare for upcoming school year

It’s a new school year, and Flint River Fresh is digging into new growing seasons in Dougherty County Schools’ elementary school gardens. With fall crops brings great opportunities for student engagement and nutrition education, Flint River Fresh is looking forward to planting crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, spinach, kale, radishes, beets, swiss chard, and more at the elementary schools.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held

As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Baker County road closing for bridge replacement

A Baker County road is closing for bridge replacement. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday that Cross Road, over Big Cypress Creek, about 14 miles southwest of Newton will be closed on September 26 for approximately 150 days. GDOT says that a county road bridge that was built in...
NEWTON, GA
City
Albany, GA
wfxl.com

Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation donates Lifeline Arms to local EMS

The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented two Lifeline Arms to Hope EMS and the Tifton Fire Department. These units are designed to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) en route to the hospital and our first responders were able to obtain the devices. CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna

A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police got a tip from a...
VIENNA, GA
wfxl.com

Ashburn police chief recovering after being hit by vehicle Tuesday

The Ashburn Police Department Chief is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol troopers tell FOX 31 News that Chief Richard Purvis was off-duty and traveling west on Hudson Avenue on his lawnmower. A passenger vehicle was traveling west as well. According to the driver of...
ASHBURN, GA
wfxl.com

Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus

A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m. Witnesses told police...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Family displaced after fire started by unattended laptop charger

A family is displace following a fire Friday morning. The Camilla Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 4 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home that was fully involved. Fire officials say that an unattended laptop charger appears to be the direct cause of the fire.
CAMILLA, GA
wfxl.com

Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road

A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs

Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI: Moultrie man arrested in shooting of two minors, 11 and 15

A Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with multiple violent crimes following a shooting that left two minors hospitalized. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is behind bars on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon among other charges stemming from the shooting.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Fitzgerald man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case

A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. 42-year-old Chad Williamson, Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent...
FITZGERALD, GA
wfxl.com

30-year-old arrested for theft by deception charges in Crisp County

A Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested 30-year-old Alex Griffin on Friday, September 9, 2022. Griffin was charged with 17 counts of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one county of deposit account fraud. Deputies say these charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Teen arrested, 1 suspect still at large after attempted armed robbery

Americus police are looking for an armed robbery and shooting suspect. According to the Americus Police Department, officers were dispatched to an address on East Forsyth St. about a report of shots fired around 11:17 p.m. on September 6. Once police got to the scene, they met up with the...
AMERICUS, GA

