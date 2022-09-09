Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Flint River Fresh held a School Garden Blitz to prepare for upcoming school year
It’s a new school year, and Flint River Fresh is digging into new growing seasons in Dougherty County Schools’ elementary school gardens. With fall crops brings great opportunities for student engagement and nutrition education, Flint River Fresh is looking forward to planting crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, spinach, kale, radishes, beets, swiss chard, and more at the elementary schools.
wfxl.com
Hearing over future of Phoebe's Living and Learning Community project to be held
As the debate between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown more and more controversial over the last few months, a hearing has been scheduled to determine the outcome. Previously, Phoebe began construction at the old Albany High School located in the historic district this past...
wfxl.com
Baker County road closing for bridge replacement
A Baker County road is closing for bridge replacement. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday that Cross Road, over Big Cypress Creek, about 14 miles southwest of Newton will be closed on September 26 for approximately 150 days. GDOT says that a county road bridge that was built in...
wfxl.com
Albany police need community help to located a man wanted for child molestation, incest
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 45-year-old Rajan Ronnell Childs, accused of aggravated child molestation and incest. Childs stands six-feet-four and weighs approximately 169 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Childs should contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or...
wfxl.com
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra kicks off performing arts series at ABAC on September 25
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra presents the first of five scintillating events in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Sept. 25 with a 3 p.m. performance at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center. Winner of The American Prize for Orchestral Performance, the orchestra,...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
wfxl.com
Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation donates Lifeline Arms to local EMS
The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented two Lifeline Arms to Hope EMS and the Tifton Fire Department. These units are designed to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) en route to the hospital and our first responders were able to obtain the devices. CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that...
wfxl.com
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna
A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police got a tip from a...
wfxl.com
Ashburn police chief recovering after being hit by vehicle Tuesday
The Ashburn Police Department Chief is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol troopers tell FOX 31 News that Chief Richard Purvis was off-duty and traveling west on Hudson Avenue on his lawnmower. A passenger vehicle was traveling west as well. According to the driver of...
wfxl.com
2 arrested after stolen dirt bikes, four wheelers discovered after citizen's tip
On September 12, Albany police responded to the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Upon arrival, officers say that they noticed that this was a location for stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. 19-year-old Jacquarious Oliver and 21-year-old Anthony Taylor III...
wfxl.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Polaris Ranger thief
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a 2019 Polaris Ranger Crew XO 1000. Owners tell law enforcement that the Ranger is black with an aluminum roof, speakers and a light bar. There is also a dent in the rear of the bed. Deputies say that the...
wfxl.com
Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m. Witnesses told police...
wfxl.com
Family displaced after fire started by unattended laptop charger
A family is displace following a fire Friday morning. The Camilla Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 4 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home that was fully involved. Fire officials say that an unattended laptop charger appears to be the direct cause of the fire.
wfxl.com
Restraining order prevents Phoebe from continuing to build in historic district
For the last few months, a lengthy debate has been ongoing between the Historic Preservation Commission and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. That debate is due to the City of Albany overruling the HPC's decision and allowing Phoebe to build a Living and Learning Center in the historic district to expand nurses in the region.
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
wfxl.com
3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs
Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
wfxl.com
GBI: Moultrie man arrested in shooting of two minors, 11 and 15
A Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with multiple violent crimes following a shooting that left two minors hospitalized. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is behind bars on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon among other charges stemming from the shooting.
wfxl.com
Fitzgerald man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case
A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. 42-year-old Chad Williamson, Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent...
wfxl.com
30-year-old arrested for theft by deception charges in Crisp County
A Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested 30-year-old Alex Griffin on Friday, September 9, 2022. Griffin was charged with 17 counts of felony theft by deception, one count of theft by conversion and one county of deposit account fraud. Deputies say these charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin...
wfxl.com
Teen arrested, 1 suspect still at large after attempted armed robbery
Americus police are looking for an armed robbery and shooting suspect. According to the Americus Police Department, officers were dispatched to an address on East Forsyth St. about a report of shots fired around 11:17 p.m. on September 6. Once police got to the scene, they met up with the...
