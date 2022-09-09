Read full article on original website
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
New Jersey, This Penny Is Worth Almost 5K Dollars And You May Have It
It’s all about that money honey! You’ve heard the expression, “a penny saved is a penny earned” well what if that penny is worth $4,583 dollars? Well it is, and it could be in your possession right now. The penny gets a bad rap. People generally...
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review
Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
Too Many Reusable Bags? New Jersey Foodbanks Will Gladly Accept Them
I don't know about you but ever since the single use plastic bag ban went into effect in New Jersey on May 4th, I have collected a large stack of reusable bags. My plastic bag drawer has now become my reusable bag drawer. As it turns out, there is an...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ
In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Monday NJ weather: One more batch of beneficial rain, then dry dry dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam coming to New Jersey as guest at 420 Expo
There are three words that can fill an entire arena: Rob! Van! Dam!. How much fun was it to watch this WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Legend over the years?!. He knew how to put on a great show and performance and always keep it interesting inside the ring.
Where To Get The Best & Freshest Apple Cider Donuts At The Jersey Shore, NJ
I don't know if everyone had a crappy summer or are just sick of the sunshine but people will not shut up about Fall. It's not that I don't love the colorful season but we did not need to start talking about it mid-August. Either way, there are quite a...
Tuesday NJ weather: Leftover showers, then humidity plummets
Tuesday is a big transition day. Buckets of rain poured from the sky overnight, totalling 2+ inches in spots. There are still bits of energy and moisture yet to work through New Jersey, which will keep things cloudy and damp through Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Then, the sun comes...
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
Will NJ workers be ordered back to the office this fall?
As we head into the fall season, will your boss insist you come back to the office instead of working from home?. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, this will depend on what kind of job you have and what sector you work in.
