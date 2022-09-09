ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four

This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Arizona State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Western Kentucky week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their third show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week two win over Idaho and previewed Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana and WKU kick at Noon Eastern on Saturday at Memorial...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham

The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday. 6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”. Cunningham...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Willard
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Western Kentucky week

Watch as Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Idaho, and preview this Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana (2-0) and Western Kentucky kick at Noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Video provided by...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Senate Weighs In On IUPUI Separation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After 52 years of IUPUI, Last month Purdue University announced they will be parting ways with Indiana University, to lay their own ground in Indianapolis. Purdue Senate member David Sanders, sees this as a positive. “Purdue is actually laying claim to part of IUPUI....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

New Planned Industrial Park on the Way

Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iu#Hoosiers
WISH-TV

Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

White nationalist group marches near campus

White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy