thedailyhoosier.com
2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announces a top four
This may not fall into the breaking news category, but class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page announced a top four of Cincinnati, USC, Indiana and Miami on Wednesday. It has been widely speculated the 6-foot-9 Page has been focused on those four schools for quite some time now. In an...
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at where 2024 IU basketball prospects landed in the updated 247Sports rankings
National recruiting publication 247Sports updated its basketball rankings for the class of 2024 and expanded to 150 players on Wednesday. In total, IU has offered 15 of the top-50 at 247Sports, and 21 players overall who are ranked by that outlet. As always, high major offers beget rankings, so many...
247Sports
Indiana basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offers high-potential 2024 Tyler Betsey
Indiana continued its run of extending scholarships to high-potential 2024 prospects on Tuesday. The latest offer went to Tyler Betsey of St. Thomas More in Connecticut as the Hoosier coaching staff crisscrosses the country. Betsey is known for his three-point shooting acumen. The junior played on a talented New York...
thedailyhoosier.com
“Unfazed Baze” — Connor Bazelak’s consistent personality on display in IU’s first two games
Connor Bazelak is a man of routine. After every drive, regardless of its result, Bazelak immediately gets on the phone to talk about it with offensive coordinator Walt Bell. It doesn’t matter if he missed an open receiver, threw a superb touchdown pass, or if it was all running plays. Bazelak goes right to the phone.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week two, preview Western Kentucky
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week two win over Idaho, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week three against Western Kentucky. Indiana (2-0) and Western Kentucky (2-0) kick off at Noon Eastern at Memorial...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to host its first ever Pro Day on Hoosier Hysteria weekend
The Indiana men’s basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day on Friday, Oct. 7. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited to the event. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will then make its first public appearance, along...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Western Kentucky week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their third show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week two win over Idaho and previewed Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana and WKU kick at Noon Eastern on Saturday at Memorial...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham
The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday. 6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”. Cunningham...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Western Kentucky week
Watch as Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Idaho, and preview this Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana (2-0) and Western Kentucky kick at Noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Video provided by...
WLFI.com
Purdue Senate Weighs In On IUPUI Separation
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After 52 years of IUPUI, Last month Purdue University announced they will be parting ways with Indiana University, to lay their own ground in Indianapolis. Purdue Senate member David Sanders, sees this as a positive. “Purdue is actually laying claim to part of IUPUI....
thedailyhoosier.com
IU offering free youth sports clinic, discounted football tickets on Saturday
—————– Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics is offering discounted youth football game tickets, a free youth sports clinic, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids as part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day on Sept. 17. Young athletes (ages 5-12) can take advantage of specially...
buildingindiana.com
New Planned Industrial Park on the Way
Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WTHR
Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after...
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
