Asheville, NC

spartanburg.com

2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save

The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain...
FLETCHER, NC
the828.com

Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center

10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

SC, NC, GA schools rank among top national liberal arts colleges, says new report

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing. Here at FOX Carolina, we know that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads, or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far. The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.
GREENVILLE, SC
asheville.com

Community Foundation of Western North Carolina Awards $605,000 in Grants to Local Organizations

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) recently approved four focus area grants totaling $605,000 in Early Childhood Development, Human Services and Natural & Cultural Resources. The grants are:. Eagle Market Street Development Corporation (EMSDC) as fiscal agent for the Catawba Vale Collaborative (CVC)was awarded $225,000 over three years...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County School selects next superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Sylva celebrates Pride parade

Over the weekend, a Pride parade was held in Sylva for the second year in a row. More than 500 people turned out for the all-day event on Saturday. Local artists, Western Carolina University, local businesses and more set up booths at Bridge Park to share information and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Homeless man who went missing in Forest City found, police say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said Jeremiah Aaron Moore, a man who went missing last week, has been found. Officers said Moore was last seen on September 7, 2022. Officers described him as around 6 feet 1 inch tall and 185 pounds. According to...
FOREST CITY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Forest Service rejects MountainTrue’s bid to save old-growth forest

In the headwaters of the Chattooga River, on the summit and high slopes of Brushy Mountain in the Nantahala National Forest, lie 37 acres of considerable interest, spread across two tracts. One of them consists of exceptional old-growth forest, with trees that are hundreds of years old. The second tract is not old growth; the trees there are about 90 years old, but both parcels provide habitat for native species, including the critically imperiled green salamander. It’s a beautiful sight to behold — but it may soon be gone, since the U.S. Forest Service has earmarked the area for logging.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

