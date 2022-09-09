Read full article on original website
spartanburg.com
2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save
The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain...
Ribbon cut on new hospital in rural western North Carolina
Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
the828.com
Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center
10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
FOX Carolina
SC, NC, GA schools rank among top national liberal arts colleges, says new report
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing. Here at FOX Carolina, we know that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads, or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far. The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.
wraltechwire.com
More NC layoffs as Coats American to close Hendersonville facility, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE – According to a required notice sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce under the WARN Act, Coats American, Inc. will lay off 51 workers in two sets of layoffs, then close its facility in Hendersonville. A letter obtained by WRAL TechWire sent by the company to...
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
asheville.com
Community Foundation of Western North Carolina Awards $605,000 in Grants to Local Organizations
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) recently approved four focus area grants totaling $605,000 in Early Childhood Development, Human Services and Natural & Cultural Resources. The grants are:. Eagle Market Street Development Corporation (EMSDC) as fiscal agent for the Catawba Vale Collaborative (CVC)was awarded $225,000 over three years...
my40.tv
Haywood County School selects next superintendent
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
bpr.org
Sylva celebrates Pride parade
Over the weekend, a Pride parade was held in Sylva for the second year in a row. More than 500 people turned out for the all-day event on Saturday. Local artists, Western Carolina University, local businesses and more set up booths at Bridge Park to share information and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
WLOS.com
"People don't realize how important they are" Beekeeping duo helps pollinators thrive
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowell Merrill has been beekeeping for over 60 years. He picked it up from a neighbor when he was in his 20s. Most of what he learned over the years came from beekeeping magazines he ordered. Now his grandson is following in his footsteps and they can both learn more about the hobby online!
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
FOX Carolina
Homeless man who went missing in Forest City found, police say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said Jeremiah Aaron Moore, a man who went missing last week, has been found. Officers said Moore was last seen on September 7, 2022. Officers described him as around 6 feet 1 inch tall and 185 pounds. According to...
Mountain Xpress
Forest Service rejects MountainTrue’s bid to save old-growth forest
In the headwaters of the Chattooga River, on the summit and high slopes of Brushy Mountain in the Nantahala National Forest, lie 37 acres of considerable interest, spread across two tracts. One of them consists of exceptional old-growth forest, with trees that are hundreds of years old. The second tract is not old growth; the trees there are about 90 years old, but both parcels provide habitat for native species, including the critically imperiled green salamander. It’s a beautiful sight to behold — but it may soon be gone, since the U.S. Forest Service has earmarked the area for logging.
my40.tv
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
FOX Carolina
Jackson Co. Sheriff: Woman receives multiple drug-related charges after search
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman faces multiple charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs after a search warrant. Deputies say Belinda Webb was previously identified by law enforcement as a distributor of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. On...
