Scotland, Portugal get home path in Women’s WCup playoffs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Scotland and Portugal were handed the advantage of playing at home throughout the European qualifying playoffs for next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Friday’s draw for the nine-team playoffs saw Scotland paired against Austria, a European Championship quarterfinalist two months ago, with the winner advancing to host Ireland.

Portugal welcomes Belgium, also a Euro 2022 quarterfinalist, and the winner gets to host Iceland five days later

Wales was drawn at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina and the winner travels to face Switzerland five days later. All games are played from Oct. 6 to 11.

Two teams will advance directly to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and one more to the intercontinental playoffs in February.

World Cup places are awarded to the two playoff winners with the best overall record in qualifying. The other playoff winner enters the intercontinental playoffs where 10 teams compete for the final three places in the newly expanded 32-nation lineup.

Nine European teams already earned their place at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament by winning their qualifying group. They are: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

The Guardian

Dubai Desert Classic loses sponsor amid Chris Kirchner fallout

The fallout from Chris Kirchner’s suspension by the American logistics firm Slync has spread into golf, with the Dubai Desert Classic having lost its title sponsor. Slync agreed a multi-year deal for the competition, starting in 2022, but the contract has now been ended after controversy involving Kirchner, the one-time bidder for Derby County.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Objectway Appoints Hassan Suffyan as Managing Director for the UK Region

MILAN & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Objectway, a global top 100 banking, wealth & asset management software provider, has announced the appointment of Hassan Suffyan as Managing Director of Objectway for the UK region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005377/en/ Hassan Suffyan, Managing Director UK region, Objectway (Photo: Objectway)
BUSINESS
